InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Rockets Legend Rudy Tomjanovich Joins Bryant, Duncan as Hall-of-Fame Finalist

Michael Shapiro

Former Rockets head coach Rudy Tomjanovich was named one of eight finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday. 

Tomjanovich joins Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett in the list of finalists. Former Baylor women's coach Kim Mulkey, Division II coach Barbara Stevens and former Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton are also finalists, along with four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings. 

The 71-year-old won 503 games in 12 seasons with the Rockets from 1992-2003. Tomjanovich won two Finals with Houston in 1994 and 1995, and he led the Rockets to the playoffs seven times. 

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich made the case for Tomjanovich's Hall-of-Fame candidacy in December.

“It’s long overdue as I’ve said before each season [when] people ask me,” Popovich said. “He’s got the credentials for it. He’s had those credentials for quite a while. So, it’s sort of a mystery why he’s not in. Hopefully, that will be taken care of.”

Tomjanovich was quite the accomplished player as well. He was an All-American at Michigan in 1970, and he was a five-time NBA All-Star. He is still the Wolverines' all-time rebounding leader, and his No. 45 jersey is retired in Ann Arbor. Tomjanovich was drafted by the San Diego Rockets with the No. 2 pick in the 1970 NBA Draft.

Tomjanovich would be the third Rockets' head coach in the Hall-of-Fame if inducted. Alex Hannum–who led Houston from 1969-71–was inducted in 1998, and Bill Fitch was inducted in 2019. Fitch is the second-winningest coach in Rockets' history, though he leads Mike D'Antoni by just nine games for the No. 2 spot.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike D'Antoni Compares James Harden to Steve Nash

D'Antoni said his ideal point guard would be "James Nash" a combination of his two MVPs.

Michael Shapiro

Harden, Westbrook on Pace For Historic Production

Harden and Westbrook are currently the only pair of teammates in NBA history to both average 25 points and seven assists per game.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook, Rockets Reflect on First Stretch of 2019-20

Westbrook is averaging 34.9 points and 6.3 assists in Houston's last 12 games, an 8–4 stretch for the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Wreaking Havoc After Covington Addition

Houston has forced an NBA-best 73 turnovers in its last four games since acquiring Robert Covington from the Timberwolves.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Leads Rockets Past Celtics in Small-Ball Battle

James Harden scored 19 straight Rockets points in the third quarter before finishing the night with 42 points on 19 shots.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Rank No. 8 in Franchise Value at $2.4 Billion

The Rockets generated $348 million in revenue in 2019, per Forbes.

Michael Shapiro

Gordon Out vs. Celtics With Left Leg Bruise

Gordon also missed the Rockets' buzzer-beater loss to the Jazz on Sunday.

Michael Shapiro

Bruno Caboclo Ready For Small-Ball Center Role

The Rockets acquired the 6'9" forward from Memphis before the trade deadline on Feb. 6.

Michael Shapiro

Harden, Westbrook Finalists for 2020 Olympic Roster

James Harden and Russell Westbrook are among the 44 finalists for Team USA's roster in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Dismisses Gobert: 'He Ain't No Different'

Russell Westbrook scored 39 points against Rudy Gobert and the Jazz in Sunday's 114-113 loss.

Michael Shapiro