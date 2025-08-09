Should Rockets’ Offer Kevin Durant a Max Contract?
It’s widely known at this point that the Rockets have thrust themselves into contention for the foreseeable future. And the addition of Kevin Durant is a large part of that.
General Manager Rafael Stone already had the team trending in the right direction via the draft and free agency, adding a beaucoup of talent on both fronts. But Durant, still able to add superstar production on any given night, has been the piece that pushed them across the contention finish line.
Houston’s addition to opening night versus the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder speaks volumes to what experts think of the team’s chances in the West next season.
Suffice it to say, getting Durant was a win. But keeping him will offer challenges of its own. The soon-to-be 37-year-old’s deal is up following the 2025-26 season, and getting an extension done will be vital to Houston continuing on as contenders in the West.
A max extension would likely make the most sense from player side. It's been years since he took anything less, and his output of 26.6 points on 53% shooting — and most notably for Houston, 43% 3-point shooting — is still very much in superstar range. From team side though, it's a different story.
"The Rockets aren't gonna go all-in — they're not going all-in on an extension for Kevin Durant," ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon said on The Hoop Collective. "Now, doesn't mean it won't happen, but there've been rumblings KD's not gonna push for the full max.”
“I don't know that the Rockets are going to put anything on the table that's close to the max. I think the Rockets are like ‘it's not ideal’. But I don't think they'd panic if they go into the season with Kevin Durant just on the contract that he's on, just on the expiring."
While it's certainly no slight to Durant's talents, it's obviously better from Houston's perspective if the two sides agree on less than the max for the next few years. With extensions already offered to a number of the team's young core — and plenty more on the way — the Rockets would undoubtedly be a second apron team with a Durant max contract.
Even more than the added flexibility, there's no guarantee that Durant is able to play to his full capacity in the twilight of his career, and a max contract would certainly amplify the damage if that was the case.
All in all, it seems both are trending toward a shorter, lesser deal, though that remains to be seen as the 2025-26 season nears.