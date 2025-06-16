Should Rockets Make a Push for a Different Suns Star?
If the Rockets miss out on Durant, they shouldn't lose touch with Phoenix quite yet, because there's another star waiting to be saved.
That move could be throwing an even bigger offer for the Suns franchise player, Devin Booker. While Phoenix has claimed no interest in moving Booker, stances can change in the blink of an eye. Desmond Bane was shipped out for two veterans, four first-round picks and a pick swap, meaning the Suns could now receive a haul for Booker.
Phoenix would be directionless with presumably no star power or supporting talent to surround Booker with in upcoming seasons, getting stuck in no mans land in the Western Conference. The Rockets could solve that issue, returning the Suns draft picks along with Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. in a package that sends Booker to Houston.
Booker could fit even better with the current timeline than Durant, given his relative youth of 28 years old, and would still be in his prime by the time Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson reach theirs. Whereas with Durant, a steep decline is bound to happen in the coming years as he enters his age 38 season.
Like Durant, Booker has proven capable of being a first option on a competitive playoff team – leading the Suns to a 2021 Finals appearance alongside Chris Paul. In the 2025 playoffs, it was clear the Rockets needed a closer to hit tough shots at the end of games, and if Durant isn't on the board, what better option than Booker?
In 47 career playoff games, Booker has averaged 28 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game on 48.6 / 38.9 / 89.9 shooting splits – a proven riser. In the aforementioned 2021 run to the finals, he scored 40 or more points four times, including a 47 point performance in a closeout game against the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, and reaching 40 twice against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Finals.
Despite the lack of team success in recent seasons, Booker has still scored at least 45 points in each of his last three playoff series – shooting at least 60 percent from the field in each performance. His volume and efficiency is contested by only the premiere players in the association, and can go toe-to-toe with any superstar the Rockets may match up against.
So if the Rockets lose the bidding war on Durant, it may be time to bid it all back to the same place, except this time in exchange for Booker.