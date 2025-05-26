Should the Houston Rockets Keep or Move Dillon Brooks This Offseason?
NBA teams have a history of thinking too quickly and making major decisions as they're hitting their stride. Organizations like the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and LA Clippers have sold young players and assets for win-now talent despite the team finding early success in a rebuild.
The Houston Rockets find themselves at a crossroads this offseason, having gone 52-30 this past season and seeing their franchise in the postseason for the first time since 2020. The Rockets rebuilt their team the right way, allocating draft picks and developing talent while supplementing them with the right veterans.
Dillon Brooks was one of those veterans who made a major impact in Houston. The 29-year-old's future was bleak two years ago after the Memphis Grizzlies made it clear he wouldn't return to the team. The Rockets swooped in for the 'villain' and it paid off, as he averaged 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.
Brooks had a slow start to the season, but his percentages improved as the year went on, shooting 42.9% from the field and 39.7% from three. His defense, something Brooks has been known for as of late, contributed to Houston's top-five defensive rating.
However, no player on the Rockets is safe this offseason, given the blockbuster trade rumors surrounding Houston and plenty of players. The Rockets are linked to superstars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, with the ability to acquire a go-to scorer to help with their shooting woes.
As the offseason's official start date approaches, Brooks is being recognized as a player who could be included in such a large package. The 6-foot-6 forward is making $21.1 million next season, and not only would he be a salary filler, but also another veteran to improve a rebuilding team.
If an upgrade at the forward position is in the cards, Brooks should be one of the players Houston looks to keep. His fit within the organization warrants his ability to play alongside any player, including one who plays the same position.
Brooks' spot-up shooting abilities would make him a great veteran around Antetokounmpo or Durant. While Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet hold more value, Houston needs to start thinking about team fit if it decides to go after a superstar. Those players should be more prone to be moved than Brooks.