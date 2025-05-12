Tari Eason Brings the Rockets Necessary Energy
The young players for the Houston Rockets have been the main driving forces behind the team's success in recent seasons. Much of the conversation has surrounded the starting players, but the bench unit played a major role in Houston earning a top-two seed this season. One of the biggest contributors off the bench was Tari Eason, a defensive specialist with unyielding energy.
Eason is a spark plug for the Rockets, increasing the pace offensively when he checks into games, and his defensive pressure helps create turnovers and fast-break situations. While his scoring ability isn't quite at the level of some of his teammates, he contributes in many other ways on the court.
He's the best passing lane defender on the team. Eason often patrols passing angles and puts himself in prime positions to intercept lazy passes. He also has quick hands that help him quickly turn a steal into a transition opportunity. Whether he's taking the ball down court on a fast break or passing to someone else, the offense created from his defense is always efficient and helpful.
Transition opportunities are where Eason gets to shine on offense. He's had moments when he hits big 3-pointers and has even displayed a mid-range game. However, like many other players on the team, his best trait is when he can run on the open floor and finish at the rim. Eason can score through contact with his solid frame, and his handle is tight enough to take care of the ball as he attacks the paint.
For the Rockets to reach their goals in upcoming seasons, Eason must reach another level. The expectations for Eason offensively aren't as high as Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, or Amen Thompson. Houston has learned enough about all of their young players to determine their ideal roles, and Eason's ideal role is as an energizer reserve.
However, there are a few places he can still improve next season, even without the pressure of being one of the team's best players.
First, he must find a way to become more disciplined on defense. Eason gives ill-advised fouls on jump shooters that create a much worse issue in games. Gambling for steals leaves his area for the rest of the defense to cover.
Also, despite his decent shooting, an improvement in that area would be a huge boon for him and the Rockets. More disciplined defense and a more consistent jump shot could be a big boost for the Rockets, who are trying to create more offense than they did last season. Eason could be a big part of that, especially if he continues to take steps forward.