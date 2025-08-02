Tari Eason Contract Extension Looms for Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets are set to enter the 2025-26 season with a loaded roster, with a mix of rising stars and veteran talent. After trading for Kevin Durant and signing players like Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela, they're ready to compete for a championship and contest some of the league's best teams.
While the offseason isn't over, August marks the dead period of the NBA's summer. Teams are finalizing rosters and gearing up for training camp, but the Rockets have some questions to before the start of the season.
Durant is one player eligible to sign a contract extension, and he's expected to do so, given that Houston was one of his preferred teams during trade talks. Another player up for extension is forward Tari Eason.
Eason averaged 12 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game as the Rockets' defense surged to one of the best in the league last season. After playing just 22 games during the 2023-24 season, the young forward made a major impact on the other side of the floor.
The 24-year-old is set to make just under $5.7 million this season, while the deadline for an extension is October 20. While Jabari Smith Jr. just signed his five-year, $122 million extension, eyes turn toward Eason, and if Houston can give him his pay day.
If the Rockets don't reach an agreement with Eason before the deadline, he will hit restricted free agency next summer. Many players in that position this year (such as Cam Thomas, Jonathan Kuminga, and Josh Giddey) have failed to sign a new deal at the moment.
If Eason hits the market, Houston will have another task on its hands that has proven to be more murky than people expect. Teams have extreme leverage in restricted free agency, but the 6-foot-8 defensive specialist is likely to have many suitors and interested organizations, considering he plays a specific role so well.
Last year, the Rockets were smart to avoid restricted free agency with stars Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green. Sengun's extension keeps him with the franchise for years to come, while Green's deal made it easier for Houston to acquire Durant at the beginning of the offseason.
This year, general manager Rafael Stone and the rest of the front office are expected to try to keep Eason around on a new contract. However, with Durant still up for a deal, plus the contracts already given to Sengun and Smith, finding the right number for Eason while keeping the apron levels in mind will be tough.