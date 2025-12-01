Rockets Keeping Pace Despite Depth Injuries

As the Houston Rockets entered this season, they believed they were in possession of one of the league's deepest rosters. They have two certified stars in Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, a player with high potential in Amen Thompson, and a collection of impact players that star in their roles to support the team's efforts.

Fred VanVleet, Tari Eason, and Dorian Finney-Smith were supposed to play large roles for the team this season, but have not been able to contribute to Houston's success because of injury.

While VanVleet might not return at all this season, Eason and Finney-Smith still can be factors for the Rockets this season. Eason has a few more weeks to return, and there isn't a timetable on Finney-Smith's return, but the Rockets have held things together without a significant chunk of what would be a quality postseason rotation.

The reason the Rockets have played at such a quality level is because their offense has taken a huge leap compared to last season.

Durant's addition has completely changed the Rockets, but a lot of credit must also go to an individual leap for Sengun, who is likely Houston's best all-around player. He feeds Durant, the team's best scorer, easy buckets with his passing and creates space for shooters with his gravity in the paint.

Before his injury, Eason was feasting off the open shots he found on the court alongside Sengun. Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard have been shooting at a high level to keep that same advantage from long range. The Rockets have one of the top offenses and one of the top shooting percentages in the league.

Finney-Smith and Eason would be contributing to Houston's three-point success, but their main impact would come on the defensive end as the Rockets compiled a collection of wings with length and quickness to have elite point-of-attack defense all over the floor.

Despite their absence, the Rockets currently hold teams to the second-lowest point-per-game average, below only the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that has become a historic comparison point for team defense.

If the Rockets can keep up this level of performance with their rotation players out, they should be in a good position for when those players start returning. They'll have a solid chance to compete this postseason if everyone else can stay relatively healthy entering the playoffs. Next season might bring an even bigger chance as VanVleet returns to a team that has elevated in his absence.