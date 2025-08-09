The Rockets' Assist Leader May Change Next Season
For the past several seasons, the Houston Rockets have depended on Fred VanVleet to provide a significant amount of playmaking for the offense. VanVleet has been the most controlled ball handler in half-court settings, so the Rockets felt comfortable having the ball in his hands to initiate offense. However, the Rockets are becoming comfortable with other players on the team becoming the main initiator, and the team could see a shift from its reliance on VanVleet as Houston's main playmaker.
VanVleet will still be an integral part of the Rockets' offense, even if his role is scaled back slightly.
Houston's ball security is elite when VanVleet can control the ball, distributing it to play finishers on the team in spots where they are least likely to turn the ball over. VanVleet has never been a player with high-volume assist numbers, but he's careful with the ball, and he helps the rest of the team become more efficient on offense.
With the ascent of a few young players, VanVleet could see his role diminish throughout the season.
Alperen Sengun has demonstrated a significant playmaking ability, often opting for spectacular passes. He has dialed back his fancy-pass attempts, but it hasn't changed his ability to draw extra defenders and make intelligent decisions with the ball. Players like Jabari Smith Jr. and former Rockets Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks had many three-point attempts created from Sengun's gravity and passing ability.
Sengun may not be ready to become the team's main playmaker, but he is prepared to take another step forward and control the offense when needed. He'll be able to create shots for Kevin Durant and Dorian Finney-Smith at the three-point line, likely increasing his assist totals next season.
Amen Thompson is another player who seems poised to take more ownership of the offense next season. Offseason workout videos have shown Thompson focusing on his handle and scoring off-the-dribble, skills that will help him become more of a threat on offense. While those skills focus on scoring, Thompson's rim pressure can create open shots for shooters on the perimeter, or even dump-off passes for Sengun or fellow 'Terror Twin' Tari Eason.
Young guard Reed Sheppard is not as close to being a playmaking threat as Sengun and Thompson, but even he could see increased responsibilities next season as the team's backup point guard.
The Rockets may have other options for playmaking that could see VanVleet's role decrease. The offense's ceiling could increase when a player with more scoring gravity can initiate for the rest of the team.