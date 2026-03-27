Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 27
In this story:
The Houston Rockets suffered a brutal overtime loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, pushing them further down in the Western Conference standings.
Now, Kevin Durant and company are looking to bounce back on the road against a tanking Memphis Grizzlies team that was dismantled by the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. The Grizzlies have been short-handed for quite some time, and they’ve lost four games in a row and nine of their last 10 heading into Friday’s action.
Houston needs this game, and it does have an impressive 19-8 record straight up against teams that are under .500. Houston has wins by nine and 15 against this Memphis team, but they haven’t faced each other since late January.
Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for the divisional battle on Friday night.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rockets -12.5 (-110)
- Grizzlies +12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -700
- Grizzlies: +500
Total
- 226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rockets vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Space City Network
- Rockets record: 43-29
- Grizzlies record: 24-48
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams – out
- Tristen Newton – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Santi Aldama – out
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Ja Morant – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- Jahmai Mashack – doubtful
- Jaylen Wells – out
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These player prop picks were made before odds were released and are based on past player performance.
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Reed Sheppard OVER 3-Pointers Made
It’s been a struggle for Houston guard Reed Sheppard over his last two games, as he’s shooting a combined 8-for-30 from the field.
However, the 2024 top-three pick is still shooting 38.4 percent from beyond the arc in the 2025-26 season and has made at least two 3-pointers in each of his last four starts.
Sheppard has a great matchup on Friday against a Memphis defense that is 26th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 21st in opponent 3-point percentage this season. I love the volume that Sheppard has gotten from 3-point range, as he’s taken seven, eight, 14 and 10 3-pointers over his last four games.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Memphis is just 10-36 straight up this season against teams that are .500 or better, and it has been playing a gutted roster for several weeks as it attempts to land a better pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
So, I’m fading the Grizzlies at home in this matchup.
Memphis is 8-12 against the spread as a home underdog this season, and it ranks in the bottom 10 in the NBA in net rating (-9.1) over its last 15 games.
The Grizzlies’ last three losses are by 25, 39 and 23 points against San Antonio, Atlanta and Charlotte.
Even though the Rockets have struggled in close games this season, they are 20-11 when a game is decided by 10 or more points.
I think Houston is a must bet with playoff positioning on the line on Friday.
Pick: Rockets -12.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2