Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 27

The Houston Rockets suffered a brutal overtime loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, pushing them further down in the Western Conference standings.

NBA teams were 0-180 when down by 10 or more points in overtime over the last 29 seasons. They are now 1-180.



Wolves came back from down 13 in overtime, the largest OT comeback win in the play-by-play era. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) March 26, 2026

Now, Kevin Durant and company are looking to bounce back on the road against a tanking Memphis Grizzlies team that was dismantled by the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. The Grizzlies have been short-handed for quite some time, and they’ve lost four games in a row and nine of their last 10 heading into Friday’s action.

Houston needs this game, and it does have an impressive 19-8 record straight up against teams that are under .500. Houston has wins by nine and 15 against this Memphis team, but they haven’t faced each other since late January.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for the divisional battle on Friday night.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rockets -12.5 (-110)

Grizzlies +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Rockets: -700

Grizzlies: +500

Total

226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Rockets vs. Grizzlies How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 27

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: FedExForum

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Space City Network

Rockets record: 43-29

Grizzlies record: 24-48

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – out

Tristen Newton – out

Fred VanVleet – out

Grizzlies Injury Report

Santi Aldama – out

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – out

Zach Edey – out

Ja Morant – out

Brandon Clarke – out

Ty Jerome – out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – out

Jahmai Mashack – doubtful

Jaylen Wells – out

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets

Note: These player prop picks were made before odds were released and are based on past player performance.

Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Reed Sheppard OVER 3-Pointers Made

It’s been a struggle for Houston guard Reed Sheppard over his last two games, as he’s shooting a combined 8-for-30 from the field.

However, the 2024 top-three pick is still shooting 38.4 percent from beyond the arc in the 2025-26 season and has made at least two 3-pointers in each of his last four starts.

Sheppard has a great matchup on Friday against a Memphis defense that is 26th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 21st in opponent 3-point percentage this season. I love the volume that Sheppard has gotten from 3-point range, as he’s taken seven, eight, 14 and 10 3-pointers over his last four games.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

Memphis is just 10-36 straight up this season against teams that are .500 or better, and it has been playing a gutted roster for several weeks as it attempts to land a better pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

So, I’m fading the Grizzlies at home in this matchup.

Memphis is 8-12 against the spread as a home underdog this season, and it ranks in the bottom 10 in the NBA in net rating (-9.1) over its last 15 games.

The Grizzlies’ last three losses are by 25, 39 and 23 points against San Antonio, Atlanta and Charlotte.

Even though the Rockets have struggled in close games this season, they are 20-11 when a game is decided by 10 or more points.

I think Houston is a must bet with playoff positioning on the line on Friday.

Pick: Rockets -12.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.