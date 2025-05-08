The Rockets’ First-Time All-Star Has More Room to Grow
After one of their best seasons in years, the Houston Rockets were rewarded for their efforts with a postseason appearance and the first all-star appearance for the team's best player, Alperen Sengun. Sengun gained credibility as a star in the 2023-24 season as the Rockets significantly improved and finished with a 41-41 record. His work that season brought eyes to his play this season, and he was rewarded for the team's impressive performance with recognition as a first-time all-star.
Sengun earned his recognition this season, but he likely would be the first to say that he could've been much better.
Sengun had moments of difficulty at the rim throughout the season, missing shots and layups he'd usually make. He had more success with his floaters and jump shots in the regular season, but even those shots didn't fall at their usual rate during the postseason.
Even with more missed shots than he's accustomed to, Sengun still managed to lead the Rockets offensively with his immense offensive talent. Slightly more efficient scoring and free-throw shooting would increase Sengun's offensive averages. The discussion around having a No. 1 option scorer would be over if he reaches higher scoring totals game-to-game. He's already the team's most capable isolation scorer, and his effectiveness has another level to reach.
However, Sengun's biggest victory this season is his improvement on the other side of the court. He came into the league already having immense talent offensively, but his defense took a major step forward this season.
Sengun was the anchor of one of the league's best defenses all season. He consistently succeeded at picking up matchups and forcing ball handlers to give up the ball. He also displayed quick hands and good instincts to force turnovers and blocks on the opposing team.
With his improved defensive play and increased effort, he may not have had the legs to score as consistently as he's accustomed to. However, Sengun's conditioning has improved every year he has been in the league, and he competed until the end in a 7-game playoff series.
Sengun has the chance to level up even further next season and become a true superstar for the Rockets. Increasing his efficiency and being allowed to make more decisions with the ball could be the catalyst that vaults Sengun's name to reside with the best players in the league.