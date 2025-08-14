The Rockets' Head Coach Still Needs Offensive Improvement
The Houston Rockets are expecting a huge boost to their offensive firepower with the addition of Kevin Durant, along with other impact veterans like Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela. Head coach Ime Udoka will rely on Durant to create offense when the game slows down, but Durant won't be able to do it all on his own.
Udoka will have to get more creative with the offense next season than he was this season. Offensive players other than Durant will need to contribute if the Rockets want to reach their goals of being a contending team.
Last season, the Rockets struggled to find offense consistently, especially in the clutch. They were also susceptible to long, scoreless streaks throughout games. With Jalen Green as Udoka's leading scorer, the team did not have a go-to scorer to find difficult buckets when the opposing team's defense was stifling.
Durant has made his career from making difficult shots and scoring at will in half-court settings. He'll be a vital safety valve for the Rockets when shots aren't falling from elsewhere on the team.
However, offense from Durant alone will not be enough to contend against the league's best teams. This is an area Udoka must improve to give the Rockets a better chance at scoring against elite defense.
Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson will be expected to contribute more to the offense. Thompson will have to take an expanded role as a lead ball handler. He'll have more playmaking responsibility, but he creates his passes through the pressure he puts on the rim.
Sengun's playmaking requires more creativity and movement, two things the offense lacked last season.
Sengun is creative enough to create shots for his teammates on his own, but his passing won't be utilized properly without movement around him. Sengun and Thompson are an ideal pairing because Thompson is constantly in dangerous areas near the rim to receive a drop-off pass from Sengun.
Tari Eason is also adept at timing his cuts to the rim, providing a strong option for Thompson or Fred VanVleet to drop the ball off to after drives.
These offensive actions need added emphasis from Udoka. The offense needs more creativity than banking on a player to score in isolation when the team is struggling to score. The addition of Durant could become a crutch for the coaching staff, but their lack of offensive movement or consistent scheme could be their kryptonite against elite teams that excel in both defense and offense.