Rockets vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Dec. 21
Both the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings played on Saturday night, and they will face off for the second time this month, this time on the second night of a back-to-back.
Back on Dec. 3, Houston dominated the Kings, winning 121-95 at home. Now, it’ll hit the road to play this Kings team that is now dead last in the Western Conference after losing five games in a row.
The Rockets are heavily favored in this matchup – and rightfully so – but can they cover?
Houston has played just two back-to-backs so far this season and has failed to cover in the second game of both of them. However, the Rockets are coming off a massive road win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday while the Kings lost at home to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for the second meeting between these teams in the 2025-26 season.
Rockets vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rockets -11.5 (-118)
- Kings +11.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -700
- Kings: +500
Total
- 223.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Rockets vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 21
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, NBC Sports California
- Rockets record: 17-8
- Kings record: 6-22
Rockets vs. Kings Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Kings Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Rockets vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kevin Durant OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-156)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Durant is a solid prop target against the Kings:
On Saturday night, Kevin Durant had 31 points, six rebounds and five assists in a huge win over the Denver Nuggets, and I’m buying him as a prop target on the second night of a back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings.
The Kings rank just 25th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and dead last in rebounding percentage this season. That sets up well for KD and the rest of the Rockets, especially with Durant’s rebounds prop set relatively low at 4.5
KD is averaging 4.8 rebounds per game this season, but he’s cleared 4.5 boards in 13 of 23 games this season, including each of his last three. Overall, the superstar forward is averaging 7.7 rebound chances per game in the 2025-26 campaign.
I think this is a dream matchup for Houston on the boards, and Durant should find his way to his season average or better on Sunday night.
Rockets vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
Earlier this month, Houston dominated the Kings by 26 points, and I expect more of the same on Sunday night.
Even though the Rockets haven’t covered on the second night of a back-to-back this season, neither have the Kings (0-3). Houston has an average scoring margin of -10.5 in those games, but the Kings’ scoring margin is awful (-29.0) on the second night of a back-to-back.
With Sacramento suffering five losses in a row to fall into dead last in the West, it’s really hard to make a case for this team, especially since Houston is coming off a huge win over a title contender in Denver.
The Rockets are second in the NBA in net rating this season (+9.3) while the Kings have slipped to 29th (-10.6). Don’t overthink this matchup on Sunday night.
Pick: Rockets -11.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.