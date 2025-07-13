The Rockets' New Competitive Era Has Shades Of The Old Era
The Houston Rockets are entering a new era of competitive basketball, led by the addition of Kevin Durant this offseason. The Rockets have been preparing to compete for years, ever since trading James Harden and Russell Westbrook in 2020 after one last dance in the bubble postseason. The Rockets were successful during the Harden era, reaching two Western Conference Finals and getting as close as one win to the NBA Finals.
However, Houston hopes to get over the hump in the playoffs and reach the Finals for the first time since the team won its only two championships. Some of the similarities between the current era Rockets and the previous era may hint at future elite play, while the differences could lead to Houston taking the next step.
One similarity is the presence of an alpha scorer. Durant is still one of the league's most prolific scorers, creating offense for himself in half-court possessions. He's also dependable in the clutch and can make a high-percentage shot at any moment. Harden's prime featured similar effectiveness, turning what are normally tough shots into efficient looks.
A main difference between the two stars is Harden's reliance on isolation during his prime. Durant scores within the flow of the offense, taking over only when the situation calls for it.
Another similarity between the two eras is the presence of several defensive wings to help switch against quick-moving offensive teams. Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, and Jabari Smith Jr. are the switchable, lengthy defenders who make things difficult for opposing teams. They give shades of Trevor Ariza, PJ Tucker, and Luc Mbah a Moute in Houston's most competitive season.
Thompson's presence is different for the current Rockets, as the previous competitive era never played with an athlete as explosive or as adept at defense.
The big man depth is a significant difference between both eras that could help the Rockets reach the next level. Clint Capela is featured in both eras for the Rockets, but Houston hasn't had a center as skilled as Alperen Sengun since the mid-2000s. Steven Adams and Capela add some quality depth with unique skill sets.
While the Harden-era Rockets were a much better shooting team than the current era, Houston's culture is now entirely focused on physical defense and nonstop hustle. Each player represents those values, which is a big reason for the Rockets' leap last season.
Houston hopes the team can take another leap next season as it looks to move on from past failures to bring home the franchise's third championship.