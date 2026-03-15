Jazz vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 15
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The two worst teams in the Western Conference square off on Sunday night, as the Sacramento Kings host the Utah Jazz.
Sacramento has somehow won five of its last 10 games and upset the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night with Kawhi Leonard (ankle) going down with an injury.
Meanwhile, the Jazz have dropped eight of their last 10 games and are sitting several key rotation players on Sunday, including Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, Kyle Filipowski and Lauri Markkanen.
That has led oddsmakers to set the Kings as 3.5-point favorites at home in the fourth and final meeting between these teams.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this tank-off in the Western Conference.
Jazz vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jazz +3.5 (-115)
- Kings -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +130
- Kings: -155
Total
- 232.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Jazz vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 15
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, KJZZ
- Jazz record: 20-47
- Kings record: 17-51
Jazz vs. Kings Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Ace Bailey – out
- Keyonte George – out
- Kyle Filipowski – out
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – out
- Walker Kessler – out
- Jusuf Nurkic – out
- Lauri Markkanen – out
- John Konchar – out
Kings Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Jazz vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Russell Westbrook 7+ Assists (-161)
Russell Westbrook had a triple-double against his former team (the Clippers) on Saturday, and he’s now picked up seven or more assists in the last five games that he’s played in.
Westbrook is averaging 6.6 assists per game, but he’s been very steady for this struggling Kings team as a veteran presence. Now, he takes on a Utah team that is dead last in the NBA in opponent assists per game and defensive rating.
Russ had 14 assists in his last game against the Jazz this season.
Jazz vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
The Kings aren’t good, but they are 5-5 in their last 10 games and beat the Clippers on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, the Jazz are continuing to be egregious with their tanking, sitting Kyle Filipowski for rest on Sunday in addition to Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, Lauri Markkanen and others being on the shelf.
The Jazz have a net rating of -7.4 over their last 10 games while the Kings’ net rating during that stretch is -3.4.
I don’t advise betting on two tanking teams with zero incentive to win, but the Kings have shown over their last 10 that they’re going to steal a few games. Plus, they’re 11-23 at home while Utah is just 8-25 on the road.
Pick: Kings Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2