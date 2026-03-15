Jazz vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 15

The two worst teams in the Western Conference square off on Sunday night, as the Sacramento Kings host the Utah Jazz.

Sacramento has somehow won five of its last 10 games and upset the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night with Kawhi Leonard (ankle) going down with an injury.

Meanwhile, the Jazz have dropped eight of their last 10 games and are sitting several key rotation players on Sunday, including Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, Kyle Filipowski and Lauri Markkanen.

That has led oddsmakers to set the Kings as 3.5-point favorites at home in the fourth and final meeting between these teams.

Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this tank-off in the Western Conference.

Jazz vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jazz +3.5 (-115)

Kings -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Jazz: +130

Kings: -155



Total

232.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Jazz vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 15

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, KJZZ

Jazz record: 20-47

Kings record: 17-51

Jazz vs. Kings Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Ace Bailey – out

Keyonte George – out

Kyle Filipowski – out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – out

Walker Kessler – out

Jusuf Nurkic – out

Lauri Markkanen – out

John Konchar – out

Kings Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Jazz vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

Russell Westbrook 7+ Assists (-161)

Russell Westbrook had a triple-double against his former team (the Clippers) on Saturday, and he’s now picked up seven or more assists in the last five games that he’s played in.

Westbrook is averaging 6.6 assists per game, but he’s been very steady for this struggling Kings team as a veteran presence. Now, he takes on a Utah team that is dead last in the NBA in opponent assists per game and defensive rating.

Russ had 14 assists in his last game against the Jazz this season.

Jazz vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

The Kings aren’t good, but they are 5-5 in their last 10 games and beat the Clippers on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are continuing to be egregious with their tanking, sitting Kyle Filipowski for rest on Sunday in addition to Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, Lauri Markkanen and others being on the shelf.

The Jazz have a net rating of -7.4 over their last 10 games while the Kings’ net rating during that stretch is -3.4.

I don’t advise betting on two tanking teams with zero incentive to win, but the Kings have shown over their last 10 that they’re going to steal a few games. Plus, they’re 11-23 at home while Utah is just 8-25 on the road.

Pick: Kings Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.