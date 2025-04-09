The Rockets Take One Last Look at Their Past vs. Clippers
The Houston Rockets are ready to conclude one of their best seasons in recent history as they've reached the 50-win threshold for the 10th time since 2000. It's their first time reaching the postseason since the 2019-2020 season and the first time they've finished the season with one of the top two seeds since 2018. The focal point of that 65-win 2017-18 team was none other than current Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden. The Rockets are fittingly taking a final look at their past, taking on the Clippers before beginning their first postseason of a new era.
The path Houston has taken back to contention has been long and often painful.
The Rockets won just 17 games the year after Harden's departure, leading to the team securing the No. 2 overall pick and drafting Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun in 2021. Houston wasn't much better the following year, winning 20 games and earning another top-three draft pick.
This time, the Rockets selected Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason with their two lottery picks, but they still struggled the following season. They made a marginal improvement in their record with 22 wins before Houston moved on from head coach Stephen Silas.
Everything changed the following year.
Houston earned a top-five pick for the 2023 draft and selected Amen Thompson with the fourth pick. The Rockets also brought in quality vets like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks to help guide the collection of young players they'd collected since 2021. Houston had a breakout season in 2023-24, winning 41 games and just missing the postseason after a furious rally to end the season.
The Rockets secured another top pick via the Brooklyn Nets with the selection of No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard, added burly big man Steven Adams, and went on to have one of their best seasons, led by Green and first-time All-Star Sengun.
During this process for the Rockets, Harden excelled at a high level regardless of the jersey he wore. He never won less than 40 games with the Rockets, a trend he continued with the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers, and now the Clippers.
Harden has famously never missed the postseason in his career, and he's never had a losing record. His search for greener pastures never resulted in a championship, but he still contributes to winning at a high level with elite passing and quality scoring.
The Rockets are meeting Harden and the Clippers in a rare position. Houston holds a higher seed after clinching the No. 2 seed on a night it didn't play a game. Los Angeles is battling for postseason positioning and is as close to being in the play-in as it is to securing home-court advantage in the first round.
Houston won't be doing the Clippers any favors, as the Rockets are preparing for their first playoff run since Harden's departure. The game may not mean anything for the Rockets in the standings, but it's a symbolic marker to signal a new era for the Rockets.