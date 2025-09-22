Three Former Rockets' Primed for Breakout 2025-2026 Seasons
The Houston Rockets have shuffled their previous core-roster in search of winning an NBA Championship, saying goodbye to familiar faces who stuck around through the rebuilding era in the process.
There's been talented players the organization chose to move off of in favor of the team's best interest, but that doesn't mean those players can't flourish elsewhere. As the former Rockets' find themselves in new homes, which are best primed for a breakout season?
Jalen Green, Phoenix Suns
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft put together a quartet of high-scoring seasons with the Rockets, averaging 20.1 points across 307 regular season games with the organization. His combination of fast-break athleticism, pull-up shooting and finishing around the rim gives Green the potential to blossom into one of the association's top scorers, but it won't happen in Houston.
The Rockets traded Green and other assets to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Kevin Durant, ending his time in Houston. Green may be subjected to a clunky backcourt fit in Phoenix alongside Devin Booker, as he's never played with another elite scoring guard before.
However, there's a chance Booker can alleviate the pressure off of Green, leading to easier looks and an efficiency increase. Green struggled with consistency in Houston, but perhaps his new home in Phoenix is where he puts it all together.
Cam Whitmore, Washington Wizards
Whitmore fell to the Rockets in the 2023 NBA Draft, sliding down to pick No. 20 pick after many thought he'd be a lock for the lottery. What ensued was two-season stint in which Whitmore's role fluctuated heavily, averaging 17.4 minutes and 10.8 points per game.
He flashed stints of on-ball scoring, but struggled to play a complementary role on the Rockets route to contention. While he wasn't ready to be boxed into an off-ball role in Houston, he can have the opportunity to flourish with the Wizards, who the Rockets' traded him to over the offseason.
There's plenty of usage and offensive responsibilities to be taken over in Washington, and Whitmore could finallly get the chance to prove his worth in a larger role.
Kevin Porter Jr., Milwaukee Bucks
Porter Jr. burst onto the scene quickly with the Rockets, averaging 17.2 points per game across his three seasons with the team as a lead guard, peaking at 19.2 points per game in the 2022-2023 season.
However, he'd miss the entire 2023-2024 season due to off-court issues, before returning in 2024-2025 as a backup guard for the Clippers and Bucks.
Now entering the 2025-2026 season with the Bucks, there's a strong chance Porter Jr. either starts –– or receives heavy minutes at the least. As the Bucks need scoring to fill the void left by Damian Lillard, Porter Jr. could step up as the only rostered guard who's taken a heavy workload before.