Three Rockets With the Biggest Risk of Being Traded This Season
The Houston Rockets are just about set with their roster heading into the 2025-26 season. After a major offseason with plenty of acquisitions, the Rockets are a legitimate title contender with a revamped rotation.
Additions this offseason include Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela, all players who will have major roles with the team this season. However, the previous NBA year taught us that anyone can be traded at any given time.
So many organizations get involved in the market, especially toward the February trade deadline. Who, right now, has the biggest risk of being moved from the Rockets this season?
3. Fred VanVleet
VanVleet is coming off a rough season from an offensive standpoint. Last year, he averaged 14.1 points and 5.6 assists per game on 37.8% shooting from the field. All of his numbers took a dip, which hurt the Rockets at times, especially at the beginning of the season.
The point guard improved his production in the playoffs, but Houston still restructured his contract rather than picking up his $40 million player option. Instead, he'll play for $50 million across the next two seasons. This not only gives the Rockets wiggle room in terms of payroll, but in the scenario they'd want to flip him for assets.
At 31 years old, VanVleet's prime may be behind him, which may make it tough for him to produce alongside Durant, Alperen Sengun and other weapons. He will have the primary role of a distributor, but there may also be younger and better point guards on the market this season. This will be a make-or-break year for VanVleet if he wants to stay out of trade rumors.
2. Clint Capela
Capela is a new addition, reuniting with the Rockets this offseason, but he joins a crowded frontcourt. Durant, Sengun, Finney-Smith, Jabari Smith Jr. and Steven Adams highlight the forward and center positions, which means the 31-year-old could find trouble cracking the rotation.
Adams, although older and less productive last season, picked up toward and during the postseason. Combine that with his chemistry and efficiency next to Sengun in Ime Udoka's 'double big' lineup, and Capela isn't safe in his first season back in Houston. Plenty of teams could use a center like him.
1. Jae'Sean Tate
Tate was rumored to be moved last season, but remained buried on Houston's bench. He averaged just 3.6 points and 2.2 rebounds across 52 games with few highlights amid limited minutes. There simply isn't room for him to make the same impact he did years ago.
The 29-year-old is a solid player on both sides of the ball. When he joined the Rockets, he averaged 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game across his first two seasons. However, injuries and limited opportunities have hindered his career. This season may be one in which he's given a fresh setting with a new team.