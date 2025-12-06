Three Reasons Why Rockets' Ime Udoka Deserves Coach of the Year Right Now

At 15-5, the Houston Rockets are legitimate title contenders. That may be an idea that shocks some, but for most people who knew this team well heading into the 2025-26 season, it's all going as expected.

With the addition of veteran talent, spearheaded by Kevin Durant, there were legitimate questions as to whether or not the Rockets would build upon a 52-30 record last season amid the roster turnover. They've done just that, and a lot of credit should go to head Ime Udoka and his staff.

Houston's sideline leader is in his third season with the organization, and his group has improved year by year. Yet, he hasn't captured a Coach of the Year award. This season might be the one, and here are three reasons why:

Improved Offense, Sustained Defense

The Rockets posted the league's top offensive rating for the first few weeks of the season. They've since dropped a bit, but still remain fourth in this category with a 121.7 rating. Durant has opened up a new dimension to the offense, but Udoka has also managed to use everyone in the rotation effectively.

What's most impressive is that Houston is scoring this efficiently without its veteran floor general, Fred VanVleet. Udoka opted to run the point guard position by committee, and it has paid dividends.

On the other end, the Rockets are just as elite, if not better than last season, with the second-best defensive rating (109.8). Even without key ball-stoppers such as VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green, Houston is still playing with that same intensity.

Revelation of Double-Big Lineups

Udoka isn't the pioneer of the double-big lineup; teams have opted to go with taller groups for years. However, he has been strategic in when to implement height, and it has been nearly perfect thus far.

On opener, the Rockets opted to go with one of the tallest starting fives in NBA history. Since then, Steven Adams has been interchanged with guard Josh Okogie depending on the opponent.

Adams' role is clear: a bruising rebounder to take the defensive pressure off fellow big man Alperen Sengun. When Okogie is out there to start, it's usually because the other team has prominent wing scorers, and Houston needs more offense.

Udoka has built upon the strategy he used somewhat sparingly last year. Now, it has opened up new potential on both ends.

Reed Sheppard's Development

This can be credited to Houston's player development staff as well, but Reed Sheppard has taken immense leaps to be one of the most improved players in the league this season.

After barely receiving opportunities last year, the second-year guard is averaging 13.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game off the bench. He has been incredibly efficient, shooting 47.1% from the field and a staggering 44.1% from three on nearly six attempts a night.

Sheppard has been a combination of an initiator in the absence of VanVleet and a wing shooter. On the defensive end, the things Udoka and his staff have harped on since he was drafted have come to fruition, with the 6-foot-2 sophomore becoming a reliable ball-stopper from the perimeter.

Part of it is the 21-year-old's improvement on his own, but Udoka has also put him in a position to get better on the floor. He isn't asking too much of the lottery pick, but he has also given him enough opportunities to showcase what made him so special at Kentucky.