Update on Kevin Durant Trade Points to Houston Rockets as Main Suitor
New updates on a Kevin Durant departure from the Phoenix Suns are coming out every day, with a blockbuster deal imminent. Based on multiple reports, it looks like a trade could go down as soon as this week with a set list of suitors and teams Durant is interested.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Durant prefers to be traded to the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, or Miami Heat. Those three teams have shown interest, as well as the Minnesota Timberwolves; however, the most recent report from Charania could rule them out as a suitor.
Charania reported that Durant has no desire to end up in Minnesota. While the Suns have the right to trade him to wherever they choose, the Timberwolves could back off in trade talks given that the 36-year-old could resist a contract extension, making it a one-year rental. Durant has one year left on his deal, worth $54.7 million for the 2025-26 season.
It's important to know that ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the Suns haven't been "excited" about the current offers they've received from the Heat, Spurs, and Rockets. There seems to be a rift regarding three parties: Durant, the Suns, and potential suitors.
With the Timberwolves potentially backing out of negotiations amid Durant's reluctance to play there, the Rockets are even more of a suitor for the former MVP. Houston also has some of the most enticing assets for Phoenix, owning the Suns' 2025 (No. 10) and 2027 first-round picks.
The Rockets can use that as major leverage, while also including some young players and still having pieces to spare, and contend for a championship. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Suns are already exploring potential suitors for Houston guard Jalen Green in case Durant is sent to the Rockets.
Durant turns 37 in September, so while the extension aspect is a major concern for teams, it's unknown whether that is a dealbreaker for an organization like the Timberwolves. However, it doesn't help, and the future Hall-of-Famer still has plenty of All-Star-esque years left, given his production. An extension would most likely add two or three years to his deal.
All reports point to the Rockets being the main suitor for Durant, which means KD-to-Houston looks more likely than ever. The star averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this past season; he would raise Ime Udoka's offense to another level, being a go-to scorer and helping fix the team's shooting issues.