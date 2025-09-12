What Could The Rockets' Ideal Offense Look Like?
The Houston Rockets have finally put together a collection of offensive talent that can match their abilities on defense. The additions of Kevin Durant and Dorian Finney-Smith, along with improvement from Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, have the Rockets feeling confident about their ability to compete on both sides of the ball. However, it will still take some work to create the most ideal version of the offense for the team to truly contend.
The offense must lean on the strengths of its top players to get the best results from the offensive attack. There is enough talent between the best players to create enough offense for their teammates and themselves.
While many may think Durant will be the head of the snake, the offense will really begin with Sengun and Fred VanVleet.
The pick-and-roll between those two players has been the most efficient offensive set for the Rockets since VanVleet's arrival. With two strong decision makers causing movement by the defense, defenders are often off balance and have difficulties helping when Sengun receives the ball in a dangerous position close to the basket.
Sengun has finished with force in those sets, evidenced by the first play of his playoff career last postseason.
However, even when he can't get all the way to the rim, it opens up the next most efficient set for the Rockets: Sengun playing from the high post.
When the All-Star big man can operate from the post, it provides several options for the team. He can either score on his own with his back to the basket or with dribble moves to get into the paint. When he is doubled, his good decision-making culminates in a pass to an open teammate on the perimeter or a cutter looking to finish at the rim.
Thompson, Tari Eason, and Steven Adams will benefit most from moving around Sengun and getting shots close to the rim. Jabari Smith Jr., Finney-Smith, and Durant will gain the most from distance by finding open space on the floor created by Sengun's gravity.
Thompson is an important part of the offense, so he won't solely be getting off-ball reps on cuts to the basket.
As the most athletic member of the team, he is uniquely equipped to blow by slower matchups, but he also has the size to take advantage of smaller players. Much of his work in the offseason has been to increase his abilities with the ball in his hands. The offense will become much more dangerous if Thompson can become an impactful ball handler and offense initiator.
Durant will fit into the offense wherever is natural, and he'll take over games in the clutch when needed. However, the offense will work best if the Rockets can maximize the current framework they've established in this new era with the increased talent of their new additions.