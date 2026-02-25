Is Amen Thompson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Kings vs. Rockets)

Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson is set to miss his second game of the season on Wednesday night, as he's been ruled out against the Sacramento Kings with left quad tendinitis.

Thompson played just over 29 minutes in a blowout win over the Utah Jazz on Monday, but he'll miss this game with the Rockets set to play the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

Amen Thompson (left quad tendinitis) is listed as out for tomorrow's game vs Sacramento — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) February 24, 2026

Even with Thompson out of the lineup, the Rockets are 14.5-point favorites at home against the Kings, who recently snapped a 16-game losing streak in their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 23. DraftKings Sportsbook has set Houston as -850 favorite to win this game.

Sacramento is in last place in the Western Conference, and it has struggled mightily on the road this season, winning just four of its 30 matchups.

The loss of Thompson could thrust second-year guard Reed Sheppard into the starting lineup on Wednesday night. Sheppard has started just six games this season, but he's the team's primary point guard option off the bench.

Thompson was a breakout star in the 2024-25 campaign, but his offensive game has stagnated in his third NBA season. The former lottery pick is averaging 17.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, but he's shooting just 19.4 percent from 3-point range.

The Rockets have struggled on offense as of late, ranking 22nd in offensive rating over their last 15 games while posting a bottom-10 offense in clutch time (games within five points in the final five minutes) in the 2025-26 season.

Hopefully, Thompson wil be able to return to action on Thursday againt Orlando, which will be a much tougher game for Houston. The Magic are in the mix for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.