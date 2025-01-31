Why Rockets Won't Trade Aaron Holiday, Jeff Green
The Houston Rockets have a few players that could be on the move before next Thursday's trade deadline.
Some critics may look to the back half of the Rockets roster and deem them as candidates to be traded, like point guard Aaron Holiday and veteran big man Jeff Green.
However, Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale doesn't believe the Rockets will deal either of them.
"Recent victories over the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and Boston Celtics reinforce the Houston Rockets' lack of urgency entering the trade deadline. It'll be a big-time shock if they peddle any marquee prospects or names in chase of a blockbuster acquisition," Favale writes.
"Step-laddering their way to another playmaker, shot-creator or floor-spacer using expendable deals is more their speed...if they do anything. ... Subbing in Aaron Holiday (2025-26 team option) for Green is fair game. But the latter is clearly valued for his locker room presence, and the former has an implicit no-trade. The Rockets also open more options if they use Green's expiring contract, which on its own can bring back a $17.1 million salary."
While Green is the more juicy of a situation for a trade, the Rockets value both him and Holiday immensely.
The Rockets can't trade Holiday if he exercises his no-trade clause, which he would have every right to use at this point in time. He is a legitimate rotation player for one of the best teams in the NBA right now, so he shouldn't be going anywhere.
While the Rockets may lose out on some potential value by not trading Green, the pieces he would be able to fetch back in a trade likely wouldn't be worth more than what he brings to the table already.
The Rockets will return home tomorrow after a long road trip to take on the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT from inside the Toyota Center. Fans can watch the game locally on Space City Home Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.
