Why Kevin Durant's Comments About Dorian Finney-Smith Were Misconstrued
The Mind the Game Podcast has offered basketball fans a rare glimpse into the lens of one of the game's greatest players in LeBron James. The NBA's all-time leading scorer discusses the intricacies of the game, including different types of sets, different types of screens, and the difference between the current era and former eras.
James is joined by Steve Nash, who is also an all-time great with a cerebral, big-picture way of assessing the sport. James and Nash have guests from time to time who are some of the biggest names around the league.
The most recent guest was new Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant, whose appearance was broken down into two episodes. In the first episode, one of the main talking points was the league's shift away from the mid-range shot, in favor of more of a 3-point heavy offensive attack.
Durant's words left many thinking that he took a shot at newly signed 3-and-D wing Dorian Finney-Smith. However, it's important to note the full context.
Take a look for yourself.
"I understand the balance between having to get up alot of threes but I believe you can't tell [LeBron James], Luka, or Austin Reaves not to play your game and take those mid-range shots. Just be you.
Certain guys, though, who need to rely on the system who can't create on their own, they need to shoot more threes.
The best players on the team, you can't turn them into a robot.
You should look for the good shots early. The threes, attack the paint, try to get layups, try to get threes. But when it's five or six seconds on the clock, give the ball to the best player.
And if he shoots a mid-range at that point, he shoots a mid-range. But we're not gonna waste the clock trying to look for a three, now it's two seconds on the clock and we give it to Dorian Finney-Smith with two seconds on the clock to make a three."
Durant also mentioned Royce O'Neale in that same scenario and clarified that he wasn't taking a dig at either player, but rather noting that there are better, more effective ways to run the offense.
"I mean they can hit it for sure, but that's not sustainable offense for us going forward."
KD is explaining the notion of passing on a middie for a significantly worse shot. In this regard, he's totally correct.
On the contrary, one could argue that hero ball -- the notion of giving the ball to your best player and letting them devise the best look for themselves during pivotal moments -- isn't always the right play. Especially if said player gets blitzed and/or draws multiple defenders.
However, he wasn't taking a dig at Finney-Smith (although many drew that takeaway). He's describing a situation in which the time on the shot clock is strategically wasted, in hopes of finding a good long-range look, and asking a role player to bail out the possession with a lower percentage shot.
Although it's fun to fan the flame, and especially in the offseason when there's not much to discuss, we have to factor in the totality of Durant's quote. And it goes without saying that he wouldn't throw a teammate under the bus.