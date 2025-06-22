Why the Rockets Didn’t Want to Include Reed Sheppard in the Kevin Durant Trade
The trade rumors continued to swirl, and the majority had centered on the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are in a great position when it comes to any trade talks. The Rockets not only have multiple desired draft picks both currently and in the future, but they also were a winning team in 2024-25. That is what led to the Rockets and Phoenix Suns reportedly coming to an agreement on a Kevin Durant trade.
As first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN, the Rockets are sending Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick and five second-round picks to the Suns for Kevin Durant. The trade can't become official until July 6, so it will be a couple of weeks until we hear anything from the Rockets.
One of the main reasons the Rockets had been mentioned in trade rumors is due to their draft picks and the several players they have under the age of 23. The draft is fast approaching, which means the trade chatter will only increase.
For the Rockets, a few names had been mentioned more than others. Players like Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun haven't been mentioned at all, but Jalen Green, Jabari Smith, Dillon Brooks and Reed Sheppard have been names involved in alot of the trade discussions.
Each player involved in trade talks is mentioned for different reasons. Green because he is still only 22 and has shown flashes of greatness but also has underachieved at times. Smith because of his manageable salary and versatility but also his slow improvement in certain areas. Brooks, due to his defensive reputation and career 3-point shooting in 2024-25, but also because of his limitations on the offensive end and his $20+ million a year salary.
That brings us to the youngest player on the list, Reed Sheppard. The Rockets drafted Sheppard third overall in the 2024 draft. Sheppard was the fourth player the Rockets have selected in the top five since 2021. One of the main reasons the Rockets drafted Sheppard was because of his shooting.
Sheppard shot a nation-best 52 percent from 3-point range in his one season with the Wildcats and the Rockets felt he could bring some much-needed shooting to a team that has struggled for years from the outside.
Now with the Rockets trading away Green, Sheppard is needed more now than ever. Unless the Rockets make another move to bring in a guard, the Rockets could be down to just Fred VanVleet, Cam Whitmore and Sheppard when it comes to guard depth.
The Rockets are expecting Sheppard to take over the backup point guard role and now maybe even playing some shooting guard. The Rockets had already said that Sheppard would have a bigger role this season it seems the trade has made it a necessity and not just a luxury.