Yahoo Sports: Rockets are Among NBA's Leading Title Contenders
Rafael Stone has worked tirelessly to improve the Houston Rockets' reputation around the league. The previous administration ran by Daryl Morey left players feeling like trade assets and mere numbers on a spreadsheet.
Not to mention the number of players who publicly spoke out about being in deep negotiations to sign with the team, only for things to not line up at the last minute.
Stone released several players at the onset of the rebuild, rather than trade them away for the best return (i.e. DeMarcus Cousins and Ben McLemore). In other situations, Stone and the Rockets traded players away to their preferred destination, as in the case of P.J. Tucker, who won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks -- where he was dealt.
Ditto for Eric Gordon, who the team held onto, in order to ship him off to a good situation.
In free agency, however, the Rockets weren't super active at the onset of Stone's run as GM, but were one of the more active teams in two of the last three summers (including this one).
Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach listed Stone as the fourth-best front office executive when it comes to adding talent via free agency.
"Stone has not been on the job long, so he has not had too many opportunities to strike out. He has, however, made the most of his limited chances, signing Fred VanVleet, who helped legitimize Houston as a playoff team. Stone also scored Dillon Brooks, a signing most everyone took issue with, only for him to become an asset worthy of trading in a deal for Kevin Durant."
Rohrbach added a line at the end that should make Rockets fans excited.
"With Aaron Holiday and Jeff Green also in the fold this season, Durant, VanVleet and the Rockets are among the league's leading title contenders."
Jeff Green and Aaron Holiday aren't expected to garner large roles for the Rockets this season (although Holiday will be first in line if Reed Sheppard isn't ready to take a leap).
Durant and Alperen Sengun could form a lethal duo, as Sengun instantly becomes the best center he's ever played alongside. Quite literally.
It'll all boil down to how the team performs in the playoffs. And having a semblance of competitive, postseason basketball under the young Rockets' belts bodes well for their readiness in 2025-26.
The stakes will certainly be high, and the expectations will be even higher. Such is life when you acquire a top-ten player of all-time like Durant.