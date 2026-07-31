3-Team Trade Idea Sends Kevin Durant to Pistons, Jalen Duren to Nets

On Thursday, Heavy.com’s Adel Ahmad proposed a three-team trade that would land future Hall of Famer and two-time Finals MPV Kevin Durant in the Motor City alongside Cade Cunningham.

The bargaining chip for the Pistons would involve restricted free agency Jalen Duran. Duran is coming off an all-star appearance and earned an All-NBA Third Team nod this past season. Making the All-NBA Third Team makes Duran eligible for a five-year max contract worth $287 million dollars.

However, the Pistons have made it clear that they are not willing to offer that type of money especially when Duran’s regular season success did not translate in playoffs against the Orlando Magic, and Cleveland Cavaliers. With both sides being far apart in their contracts talks this might prompt the Pistons to move Duran, even though they weren’t willing to facilitate any sign and trade scenarios earlier this summer.

Pistons’ Three-Team Trade Scenario That Lands Kevin Durant

The three-team trade proposal that Ahmad floated involves the Brooklyn Nets as the facilitators, which allows the Pistons and Rockets to move their key pieces.

The Houston Rockets would receive rising star Michael Porter Jr. from Brooklyn, three-point specialist Duncan Robinson and Ron Holland II from Detroit and a 2028 first-round pick from Brooklyn and two first-round picks from the Pistons.

The Nets would receive Jalen Duren from Detroit giving them the ability to sign him to a long-term deal, and the Pistons would receive Kevin Durant and Clint Capela from the Rockets. The Pistons would absorb the remainder of Durant’s $90 million dollar deal, which he signed last season, and pair him with an All-Star caliber point guard in Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson. Thompson is the twin brother of Durant’s current teammate Amin Thompson, and Capela would provide the Pistons with a rim protector.

As for the Rockets, the addition of Michael Porter Jr, Duncan Robinson and Ron Holland II would allow the Rockets to stay competitive next seasons with their addition of Marcus Smart, and Bogdan Bogdanović this offseason. For the Pistons with the addition of Durant, will push the team close to the first apron and won’t have much flexibility to add anyone in free agency. However, it does give them a piece to potentially win a championship next season in Detroit. Making a deal for Durant would mean the Pistons think they have a short window and would like to take advantage of that opportunity.

Kevin Durant has been on the record several times giving Cunningham his floors including on NBA Hooper Vision in 2025.

“Special man special he can do it all out there, at the point guard 6’7” he’s posting up, he shooting the three. He’s gotta nice pace too I love his game. I was happy to see him become an All-Star,” said Durant.

“At the point guard at 6’7”, he’s posting up, he’s shooting the three. He’s got a nice pace, too, I love his game. He’s balling out this year. I was happy to see him become an All-Star. They are winning games now. He’s playing meaningful games late in the season. I’m happy for him, because he went through a lot being injured and having a couple of coaches. He was the No. 1 pick, a lot of expectations, and now he’s kind of seeing stuff coming to fruition. I like watching him play.”