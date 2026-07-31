The friendship between Drake and Rockets All-Star forward Kevin Durant has been highly documented over the years. Drake has been seen at numerous games watching Kevin, and Durant has been in attendance at Drake’s concerts all over the world.

Kevin Durant was featured in Drake’s 'Laugh Now Cry Later’, which took place at Nike’s headquarters in Portland, Oregon in 2020.

Kevin Durant is listed as an executive producer on Drake’s Scary Hours 3 project, which dropped in 2023. Durant was also an A&R for Drake's For All the Dogs Album.

“KD been wearing his executive hat,” rapper 38 Spesh told the Rap Radar Podcast. “KD got an ear. He knows good music; he’s got a good ear. A real good ear. It surprised me how in tune he is.”

Last month, Drake was featured in Nike KD 19s commercial where he was portrayed as Durant’s ‘Yes Man.’ Drake would appear unexpectedly inside of a truck delivering Durant’s newest signature sneaker, new purple colorway of the KD 19s to the two-time finals MVP’s house.

Drake took a shot at Anthony Edwards in Nike’s new ad for KD’s Nike KD 19 👀



(🎥: @Nike) pic.twitter.com/lWP4RMWW81 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 16, 2026

Drake would go on to call him, "Pevin Purant." He would later take a friendly jab at Minnesota Timberwolves guard, Anthony Edwards.

"Hey Ant Man, can you drop your purple shoes?" . "Said four kids in Minnesota. Like, no one wants to see those; they want the KDs."

Over the last couple of years Durant and Anthony Edwards have been sending sneakers shots back and forth at each other.

Durant on social media said that he would never be caught wearing Adidas after Edwards shared, “KD. And he with Nike. I want to see him put on these one-time… in the game.” During the promotion of his debut, the AE series.

Kevin Durant is very aware of what is in his Nike contract, which prevents him from wearing competitors’ shoes and apparel such as Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Reebok, and Under Armour to name a few.

Kevin Durant and Drake recently teamed up again on another Nike apparel drop, this time it was for their new NOCTA. This collection highlights Durant’s early basketball career in Maryland.

According to Sneakers News, it is “Designed for on and off the court, NOCTA’s general subversive style is on display, chiefly by reaching for Kevin Durant’s infamous yearbook photo where an adolescent Slim Reaper flexed with a calm $50.”

“That grainy image is used here on a tee and a cut-off tank. In another history-laden design, the brand turns to where KD finished his varsity days, blacking out the letters on a “MONTROSE CHRISTIAN” jersey to nod at its name instead. Finally, to ensure you can bring this collection onto the hardwood, performance inclusions like single-leg tights, 2-in-1 basketball shorts, and a base-layer top slide in.

Sneakers News also noted that both Durant and Drake both co-designed the collection that is now available for purchase on nocta.com.