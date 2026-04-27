Could the Rockets Make Major Changes This NBA Offseason Amid Trade Rumors?

As hopeful as fans were entering this season, the Houston Rockets are entering a summer filled with uncertainty, assuming they suffer a first-round exit to the Los Angeles Lakers.

A 115-96 Game 4 win was certainly promising, but history suggests they have zero shot at a comeback. No team in NBA history has recovered from a 3-0 deficit, so the Lakers should take care of them in one of the next three games.

When the Rockets traded for Kevin Durant in June of 2025, they hoped that the 37-year-old would bring a new dimension of offense to a young, defensive-oriented core. To an extent, he did, taking pressure off the rotation with on-ball scoring and incredible efficiency.

But the absence of Fred VanVleet marred Ime Udoka's system. Houston finished the regular season a 27th in turnover percentage and 19th in true shooting. Without a true point guard, this unit faced constant pressure in the half-court, with Durant often getting double-teamed off screens.

But is VanVleet's recovery from a torn ACL the sole key to unlocking the Rockets next season? Probably not. They still struggle to shoot from beyond the arc, and the lack of depth has been a glaring weakness all year long.

The Ringer's Michael Pina recently suggested the possibility of Houston going deeper into win-now territory.

General manager Rafael Stone was so hesitant to sacrifice future assets for veteran stars, but giving up Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and low-end draft capital for arguably the most talented pure scorer ever was too good to pass up. This summer, more names could be available, and everyone could be on the table.

"Now seismic decisions lie ahead, and literally no job is safe. No player is untradable, no coach unexpendable," Pina wrote.

"If the Rockets go the other way, keep Durant, and believe they’re not that far from making the Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, or Donovan Mitchell would presumably be on their radar. (A few other names who could squeeze into this conversation: Karl-Anthony Towns, Darius Garland, and Joel Embiid.)"

The idea makes sense on paper. As much as the core of Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason is exciting, they don't ooze as much potential as the pre-playoff era in Houston.

They have clear weaknesses, and the organization can't waste what could be the final chapter of Durant's career. The Rockets already did this season by staying silent at the trade deadline.

Amid buzz regarding point guards like Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, Stone was one of three general managers across the NBA to not make a single move before Feb. 6 (the other two being the title-contending San Antonio Spurs and ever-so-stagnant Miami Heat).

At the same time, though, you can't blame Stone for wanting to hold on to his homegrown talent. More often than not, giving up the farm for one star doesn't pan out, just ask the LA Clippers. Pina also mentioned the possibility of Houston moving on from Durant after one year, but that seems unlikely.

The most logical move for the Rockets would be to explore the market for a win-now star to pair with Durant, but to also operate with great caution. Houston shouldn't have to give up most of the youth and draft capital, unless it's Antetokounmpo. For other potential targets like Leonard or Mitchell, they aren't worth watching your players and picks develop elsewhere.