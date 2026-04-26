Sweep or Not, the Rockets Enter the NBA Offseason With So Many Questions

As much as fans may be holding out hope for a comeback, NBA history says that the Houston Rockets' season is over after going down 3-0 to the Los Angeles Lakers. This playoff series has been completely one-sided following a Game 3 collapse that saw the Lakers go on a 6-0 run in 30 seconds to tie and eventually win in overtime.

The expectation coming into this season was that the addition of Kevin Durant would push the Rockets over the hump into title contention. Houston went 52-30 last year and seemingly had a new dimension of offense. Unfortunately, injuries and instability within the rotation has resulted in a worse result than last season.

Regardless if the Lakers sweep, the Rockets enter the NBA offseason with so many questions. They did a fantastic job of exiting the rebuild in 2025, but uncertainty looms even larger than before:

Will Fred VanVleet Solve Houston's Offensive Issues?

When Durant played for the Phoenix Suns last season, there were a lot of problems surrounding the team, but a major one was the lack of a true point guard. That followed the 37-year-old to Houston after VanVleet went down with a torn ACL in September.

The Rockets have had a major turnover issue all season long, unable to get comfortable with opponents constantly pressuring ball-handlers past half-court. Houston ranked 27th in turnover percentage this regular season and 10th of 16 playoff teams through three games.

It stings even more that one of the team's trade deadline targets, Ayo Dosunmu, just uplifted the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets while missing Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo for most of the game. That was a major whiff by general manager Rafael Stone.

Entering the next season, will VanVleet's return be all Houston needs to create an efficient offense? The veteran and former All-Star has a $25 million player option, a hefty salary for someone who hasn't played in over a year. Expect the Rockets to explore options to create better point guard depth.

Is Ime Udoka the Right Coach to Lead Houston?

After getting praised for a 93-71 record over his first two regular seasons with a young core, the narrative regarding Udoka has completely flipped: no adjustments, poor offensive game plan and dramatic quotes following games.

In his third year with the team, Udoka is clearly frustrated with Houston's youth, calling out his players virally following Game 3's collapse. Is he the right guy to lead this organization moving forward?

Udoka's defensive intensity is what the Rockets prided themselves on before Durant arrived, but the lack of offense has canceled that out. The former NBA veteran has been so uber-focused on stopping the ball that Houston can't score in an efficient fashion on the other end of the floor.

Should the Rockets Commit to Win-Now Moves?

William Guillory of The Athletic reported that Houston could certainly shop Şengün this summer if the right star becomes available. After Stone and the front office were so hesitant to trade young pieces, they moved Jalen Green and draft capital (plus Dillon Brooks) for Durant, and could target a Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kawhi Leonard for a good price.

As much as the youth have struggled in two straight postseasons, it's inorganic to move on from the very pieces that got you out of a rebuild. More often than not, franchises falter by selling their future; just ask the LA Clippers.

But at the same time, the Rockets can't afford to waste a single season in what could be the final chapter of Durant's career. He was spectacular this season, averaging 26 points per game on 52-41-87 shooting splits, so if Houston has to sacrifice certain pieces to land another superstar, maybe that's the right move.