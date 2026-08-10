Over the weekend, the NBA world was rocked with the news that former NBA Coach with the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, and Dallas Mavericks passed away at the age of 86. When news started to spread, the NBA community's reactions began to pour in.

Nelson once said it wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for former Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach teaching him how to run the fast break.

“Without Red Auerbach teaching me the mechanics of running the fast break, none of it would have been possible. He deserves all the credit for Nellie Ball, and for how fast the game of basketball is played today,” said Nelson.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver describes Nelson’s time in the NBA as revolutionary and his contributions will be felt for generations to come.

“Don Nelson revolutionized NBA basketball through his fearlessness, ingenuity and deep conviction,” said Silver.

“He spent nearly 50 years in the NBA – winning five championships as a player with the Boston Celtics before building one of the most successful and pioneering coaching careers in league history.”

“He brought an unmistakable personality to everything he did, and his impact on our sport will continue to be felt for generations. I send my deepest condolences to Don’s family and many friends throughout our league.”

Dallas Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont released a statement shortly after praising Nelson for innovative spirit and his influence on the history of the Dallas Mavericks.

“Don Nelson was a true original whose impact on the Dallas Mavericks and the game of basketball will endure for generations. Nellie helped transform this franchise, bringing an innovative spirit, a belief in doing things differently and, most importantly, a winning culture to Dallas. His influence can be seen throughout Mavericks’ history and across the NBA today.

“On behalf of the entire Mavericks organization, our thoughts are with Don’s family, friends, former players and coaches, and the many people whose lives he touched. We are grateful for all he gave to the Mavericks and to the game he loved.”

Then there is former Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets guard Jason Terry, the former 19-year veteran turned assistant coach for the Utah Jazz, who spoke on how Nelson changed the trajectory of his NBA career in a recent chat with Brandon’ Scoop B’ Robinson.

Apr 10, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) and guard Jason Terry (31) celebrate during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Toyota Center. The Rockets defeat the Lakers 130-110. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Don Nelson was my first coach in Dallas when I arrived in 2004,” Terry recalled with ScoopB.com Sunday afternoon by phone.

“And when I tell you, the joy of basketball–coming from Atlanta where I was drafted in ’99, played for five years, and didn’t… didn’t win, right? I started to lose the love for the game because of the losing and then put in that position into a winning organization with a historic winning coach that brought the love and the joy back to basketball for me.”

Terry also spoke about how their relationship off the court with his former coach is the reason he really loved Nelson.

“Not only was it how Don coached and ran the team, but it was more of the person he was and our interaction off the court which really gave me that love,” Terry said.

During his 50-plus-year career in the NBA, Nelson won over 250 games with two different franchises and is one of two coaches to achieve that feat; he was also a three-time Coach of the Year and made the playoffs 18 times out of the 31 years as an NBA coach.