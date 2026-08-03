Exclusive: Rick Barry Discusses Russell Westbrook to Houston Rockets

As the Houston Rockets continue to gain support as a playing destination for Russell Westbrook, Basketball Hall of Famer and Golden State Warriors legend Rick Barry has added to the ongoing commentary. The eight-time All-Star ended his NBA career as a member of the Rockets in a supporting role.

Barry told Houston Rockets OnSI that Westbrook would be a beneficial piece for the Rockets.

“Even at his age, Westbrook was putting up good numbers the last two seasons, other than his free-throw percentage. His three-point shooting percentage is nothing to get excited about, but it’s more than acceptable.”

“Obviously someone with his experience and skill level will be a nice addition to the Rockets team. It all comes down to how well the team chemistry works, and how committed they are to being a good defensive team.”

“I always loved the way that Westbrook put it all on the line every time he put on his uniform. In his early years, he tried to force things, and as he got more mature, he learned to let things come to him.”

Dec 13, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

A Clear Path

Last season, Westbrook averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists over 64 games. The nine-time All-Star is coming off a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Sacramento Kings.

In order to sign Westbrook, Houston’s front office will need to shed approximately $2.2 million from the salary cap and open a roster spot. To get past this barrier, JD Davison and a second-round draft pick would be an ideal package to offer an NBA franchise below the first apron.

With Houston’s backcourt loaded with Fred VanVleet, Marcus Smart, Amen Thompson, and Reed Sheppard, there are questions surrounding how Westbrook could fit within a full-strength Rockets rotation. Regardless, the 37-year-old has minimal downside in comparison to other role players earning higher salaries.

In the likely situation that one of Houston’s four main guards ends up with limited availability during the upcoming season, Westbrook’s leadership and elite playmaking would add definitive depth to the point guard position. For instance, VanVleet, Kevin Durant, and Steven Adams were all sidelined for Houston’s playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Overall, Westbrook continues to be a low-risk, high-reward candidate to join the Rockets if he is willing to sign another veteran-minimum deal. With a potential reunion not too far out of the realm of possibility, retired NBA stars continue to chime in with strong endorsements.