Every generation of basketball produces a player whose body and skill set don’t fit the job description of the day. In the 1980s, that player was Ralph Sampson. At 7-foot-4, the former Houston Rockets center handled the ball like a guard, shot from the perimeter, and passed out of double teams in an era that expected its giants to plant themselves near the rim and stay there.

So when Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson spoke to the former Rockets Center, he wanted to know how a player like him views today’s new wave of skilled big men, from Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio to Chet Holmgren in Oklahoma City.

The Question for a Pioneer

He was asked directly: standing 7-foot-4 with true guard fluidity, he was decades ahead of his time in positional versatility. When he watches modern unicorns bring the ball up and work on the perimeter, how does today’s open spacing help a 7-plus-foot player compared with the clogged, physical paint of the 1980s?

Sampson didn’t start with himself. He started with history.

Chamberlain Laid the Foundation

“Well, I mean, it’s the evolution of the game, you know,” Sampson said. “You go back and watch Wilt Chamberlain. He was doing some of this stuff even before anybody else was doing it.”

During the 1961-62 season, Chamberlain averaged more than 50 points a game and had a 100-point night in 1962. Sampson stressed how he moved. “He was athletic, he could jump out of the gym,” he said. “It makes a difference whatever era you’re playing in. You go back and look at his athleticism and the way he played, it’s the same thing.”

Sampson’s Chapter

He sees his own career as the next link in that chain. “I took it to a different level because of the notoriety of being 7-foot-4, able to dribble, shoot, and pass,” he said.

Rockets fans remember what that looked like. Sampson was the top overall pick in 1983, won Rookie of the Year, and later paired with Hakeem Olajuwon in the famed “Twin Towers” lineup that carried Houston to the 1986 NBA Finals. He did it all in crowded lanes, where defenders sagged into the paint.

Space Changes Everything

Today’s game removed many of those obstacles. With shooters spread around the arc, the middle of the floor is open in a way Sampson rarely saw. A tall ball handler can attack a closeout, see over the defense, and find teammates without traffic collapsing on him.

“Now Wembanyama is taking it to another level because the game has changed,” Sampson said. “There’s no more post-ups.”

Apr 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Ralph Sampson (L) talks with fellow Virginia Cavaliers' alum Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) on the court after the game against the Chicago Bulls at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Case for the Low Block

That last line is both an observation and a caution. Sampson believes the next step for Wembanyama is to recover a skill the league has largely set aside.

“He’s going to have to learn post-ups at some point in time,” he said, “because that’s going to take the beating that he takes on the perimeter off of him, especially when the game gets to a crucial point.”

The logic is simple. Perimeter play means constant movement: chasing switches, fighting through screens, absorbing bumps on drives. A dependable post game lets a giant score close to the basket with less wear, saving his legs for the possessions that decide games. Sampson, whose own career was shortened by injuries, knows that cost.

Old Lessons, New Giants

Sampson’s message is not that the modern game is wrong. It is that the best big men will blend both worlds: the freedom of open spacing and the toughness of the post. Wembanyama and Holmgren have already shown what the perimeter can offer. If Sampson is right, their next leap could come from the oldest spot on the floor.