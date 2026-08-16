Former Rockets Coach Reflects on James Harden During HOF Speech

This week, Mike D’Antoni was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. D’Antoni served as the head coach of the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets throughout 16 seasons.

D’Antoni’s four-year stint with the Rockets was viewed as a relative success, leading the franchise to a Western Conference Finals appearance and winning the 2017 Coach of the Year award. His offensive scheme centered around James Harden, who led the league in scoring for three consecutive years.

During his induction speech into the Basketball Hall of Fame, D’Antoni shared high praise for Harden.

“But my philosophy had to change to maximize this guy, James Harden. I remember when I went and told him he was gonna run the offense as the point guard, I'm sure he was channeling his inner Bob McAdoo and thought, ‘Coach, just give me the effing ball.' You were right. He's one of the most skilled players I've ever coached, and I appreciate the trust he gave me. Thank you, James.”

“He's one of the most skilled players I've ever coached, and I appreciate the trust he gave me. Thank you, James.”



Mike D'Antoni speaks on what it was like coaching James Harden 🗣️



(via @Hoophall) pic.twitter.com/OD3BB1xGoi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 16, 2026

Becoming An MVP

Although Harden was a member of the Rockets prior to D’Antoni’s arrival in 2016, the 11-time All-Star had not yet reached his peak. D’Antoni’s offensive system shifted Harden into the team’s primary point guard and had him lean into isolation basketball, taking his ceiling to the next level.

Harden won the 2018 MVP award, averaging 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists over 72 games. Despite an increase in scoring volume, he finished in the top three in MVP voting for both 2019 and 2020.

Aside from individual honors, D’Antoni’s guidance and Harden’s offensive prowess led Houston to four consecutive Western Conference Semifinals appearances. With three 50+ win seasons, the Rockets were considered a serious contender in the NBA’s title picture.

D’Antoni stepped down as head coach of the Rockets in September 2020. One month later, Daryl Morey resigned as general manager of the franchise. As the dominoes continued to fall, Harden turned down a contract extension with the Rockets and demanded a trade.

In 2021, Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster four-team deal. D’Antoni’s presence as an assistant coach for the Nets was considered a major factor in Harden forcing his way to Brooklyn.

Overall, D’Antoni helped elevate Harden into one of the top offensive players in the NBA. Both men were pivotal to a noteworthy period in Rockets basketball.