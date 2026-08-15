Throughout NBA history, each franchise has made at least one regrettable decision in the annual draft. There is one draft choice that stands out as an undeniable loss for the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets drafted Royce White with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. White averaged 13.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists during his lone season at Iowa State. Though league-ready, his NCAA suspension for legal trouble and publicly disclosed fear of flying made him a gamble.

Though it’s easy to suggest what should’ve happened after the fact, the Rockets picked White over an array of future role players that could’ve made a positive impact for the franchise. The most notable passed-on prospects were Draymond Green and Khris Middleton.

What Went Wrong?

White’s rookie year was complicated from the beginning, with ongoing disputes about mental health protocols with Houston’s management. The Rockets agreed to permit White’s travel by personal bus to combat his flying anxiety, but he did not report to work for the Rockets throughout November and December.

After being absent from team responsibilities for over a month, White was assigned to Houston’s D-League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He initially refused the assignment, with the Rockets temporarily suspending his pay for failing to perform contractual duties, but later made 16 appearances for the Vipers.

He averaged 11.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on the Vipers, but mental health issues continued to impact his availability. When the summer came, the Rockets traded White to the Philadelphia 76ers.

During a Q&A session with season-ticket holders in 2014, then-Rockets general manager Daryl Morey reflected on White’s disappointing year in Houston.

“I take some sort of pride that you could argue that Royce White is the worst first-round pick ever. He’s the only one that never played a minute in the NBA that wasn’t just a foreign guy staying in Europe. It just shows we swing for the fence.”

White officially made his NBA debut in 2014, after signing a ten-day contract with the Sacramento Kings. He played approximately nine minutes across three games. His then-contract expired, and the Kings decided to part ways.

Although White’s tenure in the NBA was a clear bust, his professional basketball career gained momentum in Canada. In addition to being named the 2017 NBL Canada MVP, he won league championships in 2017 and 2018.

Overall, White’s short stint in Houston centered around disputes and prolonged absences. The Rockets were likely to have better results with whichever prospect was slated as their back-up choice with the No. 16 overall pick.