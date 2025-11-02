Rockets' Tari Eason Will Be Biggest 2026 Offseason Concern After Recent Moves
The 2026 NBA offseason isn't the biggest concern for the Houston Rockets at the moment as they begin the 2025-26 season as title contenders. The goals right now are finding a rhythm with their new acquisitions, such as Kevin Durant, and figuring how to play at a high level without Fred VanVleet, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.
With that being said, Houston is still trying to keep the young core together for the foreseeable future. The Rockets recently picked up 2026-27 team options for Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard, two lottery picks over the last few years. Thompson, most notably, is one of Houston's best players.
The Rockets now have nearly all of their rotation under contract for the 2026-27 season. Thompson, Durant, Sheppard and Jabari Smith Jr. will play for Houston next season after being given extensions over the last few months. Heading into this season, there were many questions, but almost all of them have been answered.
However, one key Rocket will hit the market in 2026 after failing to negotiate an extension. Tari Eason, the No. 17 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, will enter restricted free agency next summer after failing to reach an agreement with the team on a rookie extension.
Eason has been one of the biggest reasons why Houston has been one of the best defensive teams in the league, leading up to this season. Last year, the Rockets posted a top-five defensive rating as he averaged 1.7 steals and nearly a block per game, putting the league on notice alongside Thompson as the 'Terror Twins.'
This season, the 6-foot-8 wing has had some ups and downs through the first four games, averaging 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals per game. His efficiency has contributed to Houston having the best offensive rating in the league as of Nov. 1, shooting 46.7% from the field and an impressive 53.3% from three (3.8 attempts per game).
The Rockets don't have a massive risk of losing Eason in restricted free agency, as they can match any offer he receives. However, Houston will have to navigate a potential new deal while taking the apron levels into account.
Thompson will be eligible for a rookie extension next year, which will certainly be a factor. Eason can also return on the qualifying offer, but teams are expected to be interested in his services as a defensive-oriented role player.