Rockets' Young Core Cracks NBA's 25 Under 25 List

It's safe to say that the next generation of NBA talent has arrived, taking over the league and pushing the old superstars out toward retirement. Over the last few seasons, it has no longer been all about LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Instead, a flurry of international and young talent has risen to prominence.

The Houston Rockets carry a good chunk of that talent. Yes, they're a title contender with Kevin Durant at the helm. But the success can't solely be attributed to him. Houston has found its way due to veteran talent, but more importantly, the young core.

The Rockets' youth was highlighted on ESPN's top 25 NBA players under 25. The list shows just how impactful an organic rebuild can be, as their stars have developed with the team's improvement.

The first name on the list may come as a bit of a surprise to some. Reed Sheppard, the second-year guard off the bench, was the first name at No. 25. The 6-foot-2 former lottery pick was thrusted into a major role after a rookie with limited opportunities.

It's safe to say that Sheppard has taken full advantage of the minutes given to him, becoming a key contributor to a championship contender. The 21-year-old is averaging 12.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game on incredible 48-44-71 shooting splits. Purely analyzing his leap from year one to year two, he's in contention for the Most Improved Player award.

The other two names aren't a shock. Amen Thompson, the next man up at No. 6, ranks ahead of some rising stars such as Cooper Flagg, Jalen Johnson and Chet Holmgren. Nevertheless, the 6-foot-7 wing has proven to be one of the best two-way players in the game, and has taken great steps on offense amid the absence of Fred VanVleet (torn ACL).

Averaging 17.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists, Jeremy Woo noted that Thompson needs to improve on shooting. He's getting better at creating off the dribble, but is only hitting threes at a 19.1% clip this season (2.1 attempts per game).

"Thompson has looked more confident letting it fly this season but has yet to produce significant results," Woo wrote. "Ironing out his jumper is still the key to accessing his full potential, helping create space for teammates when he's off the ball and keep defenders from sagging off him."

The final name on the list comes within the top five. Alperen Sengun has emerged as a potential franchise cornerstone for the Rockets at just 23 years old. The Turkish center made his first All-Star appearance last season, and has built upon that, averaging 23 points, 9.4 rebounds and seven assists per game thus far.

"There is an argument that, other than Wembanyama, Sengun has the most potential of any player on this list," Bobby Marks wrote. "While his points per game increased from 19.1 to 23.0, it is Sengun's playmaking and improved efficiency from deep that have stood out. He is averaging a career high 7.0 assists (up from 4.9), while shooting 36.4% from deep."

The Rockets don't just have a foundation to compete right now. They have something for the future as well. The three names are just a portion of the young core, as Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason weren't even mentioned.

The challenge for Houston is keeping up with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are clearly miles above the rest of the league. If the youth can continue to grow alongside veterans such as Durant, the Rockets will be in great shape down the road.