Houston Rockets' Perfect Start Sends a Warning to the Rest of the NBA

The Houston Rockets are 3-0, sitting atop the Western Conference standings, and looking like one of the most complete teams in basketball.

This is exactly what Houston envisioned before Fred VanVleet went down with an injury last season. The Rockets had put together a roster they believed could compete for a championship, but injuries forced players into different roles and prevented the team from reaching its full potential.

Now we're finally getting a glimpse of what this group can look like when everyone is healthy and playing to their strengths.

I've been high on the Rockets coming into this season, and watching these first three games has only reinforced that belief. When I look at this team from top to bottom, I have a hard time finding a glaring weakness, which isn't something you can say about many teams in the NBA.

And with Kevin Durant at this stage of his career, Houston isn't interested in waiting around for its young players to develop over the next few years. This team was built to win right now.

Having a Healthy Point Guard Changes Everything

The Rockets desperately needed VanVleet running the offense last season, and having him back has been huge for them.

Last season, the Rockets had to rely on players like Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson to play point guard and handle the ball. I’m sure that experience is now invaluable for them, but it wasn’t ideal for the Rockets.

VanVleet is now back and running the offense and he is someone who has championship experience and can organize the offense. The offense runs through Sengun and Durant and they are both capable of creating their offensive opportunities. They will be even more dangerous now that they have a real floor general on the floor.

Adding Marcus Smart to the backcourt gives the Rockets insurance and another experienced ball-handler, and now Udoka has the flexibility to use his younger players in roles that better suit their skill sets.

The team now feels complete and everyone can go back to their natural positions.

I Struggle to Find a Real Weakness on This Roster

When it comes to winning a championship, you must be able to win in different ways. When things aren’t going right and things are in the mud, you have to adapt.

That's what I love about this Rockets roster so far. You have Durant, a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest scorers we've ever seen, who can still get you a bucket whenever the offense needs one. You have Sengun, an All-Star-caliber offensive player who can score in the post, create for teammates, and give opposing defenses a completely different problem to deal with.

Then on the defensive end, you have Thompson and Eason leading the way. They are two of the most aggressive and disruptive duos in the league. They are both athletic and versatile to guard multiple positions.

I've also been very high on Jabari Smith Jr., who I believe has a chance to take a significant leap this season. He's almost like a swiss army knife for this team because he can defend, rebound, stretch the floor, and give Houston another scoring option when needed.

What makes all of this so impressive is that Houston doesn't need every one of these players to have a great night to win. Durant can take over a game offensively, Sengun can dominate a matchup inside, or the Rockets can simply wear teams down with their defense and physicality.

To me, that's the type of versatility you need if you're serious about winning a championship.

The Veterans Give Houston Something It Was Missing

As much as I like Houston's young talent, I think the veteran presence on this roster could end up being one of its biggest advantages.

Durant and VanVleet are both NBA champions, and they bring that invaluable experience and leadership. Marcus Smart has multiple deep playoff runs with the Boston Celtics. Steven Adams and Clint Capela are two veterans in the frontcourt who have a ton of experience and understand their roles.

The Rockets have the perfect mix of veterans and younger players who are developing into stars in front of our eyes.

I also think there's something to be said about having veterans who have played in big games and understand how difficult winning in the postseason can be.

Houston has plenty of players who can make highlight plays, but the veterans are going to be just as important when the Rockets find themselves in a tight playoff game and need someone to make the right decision.

Houston's Depth is the Key

I know it's early in the season but the Rockets decided to rest both VanVleet and Smart against an Atlanta Hawks team that had been playing well. They are thinking of the big picture and understand that their goal is to win a championship, and want to be healthy in the postseason.

The Rockets still found a way to win, and that's exactly the kind of luxury this roster gives them. They have the depth to give their veterans a night off if necessary.

Houston will have to be smart with how they manage their veterans. Kevin Durant will be 38 years old and they can’t afford to lose him in the playoffs like they did last season.

That's why depth matters so much in the NBA. The younger players can take on bigger roles during those stretches, which helps their development while also allowing the veterans to stay fresh.

They want to be healthy when the playoffs arrive, and their roster gives them a legitimate opportunity to manage that without sacrificing too much in the standings.

This Team Was Built for a Championship Run

I know it’s only been three games, its such a small sample size, but I like what I’ve seen so far. The Western Conference will be top heavy this year and the Rockets seem to be a team that will make noise.

The Rockets have the recipe to win a championship. They have their elite scoring All-Star in Durant and they have their young multi time All-Star in Sengun.

The biggest question for me isn't whether the Rockets have enough talent, because I think they've already answered that. It's whether they can stay healthy, continue building chemistry, and put everything together when the playoffs arrive.