On Saturday, the Houston Rockets took a 121-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Houston had gained a definitive lead by the middle of the second quarter, which it held until the final buzzer.

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson scored a game-high 26 points. He earned his first career All-Star selection last year and is expected to remain a central part of Atlanta’s core.

During postgame media availability, Johnson explained what led to the Rockets’ first-half lead over the Hawks.

“I think the main thing was just their second-chance points. We gave up a lot of offensive rebounds, and we felt that. Obviously, when we don’t get those stops and rebounds and get out in transition, they can hurt us on the offensive glass. So I think that was a big part of it.”

Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. combined for eight offensive rebounds. The Rockets grabbed 43 rebounds in total, with Amen Thompson grabbing a team-high 11.

Johnson expressed that the Hawks have an opportunity to learn from their experience playing Houston and make the proper adjustments for a better result.

“I’m just trying to do what I can to help the team win. That’s all it comes down to, and we didn’t get the win tonight. But the bright side is we play them again on Monday, so we’re going to learn from this game and try to get the win on Monday.”

A Clean Slate

Although the Rockets were last eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, the franchise is quickly becoming one of the NBA’s top teams to beat. Houston currently sits at the top of the Western Conference standings at 3-0.

While Houston’s roster hasn’t significantly changed over the offseason, there are numerous young talents that can elevate their ceiling in the coming months, such as Thompson, Sengun, Smith, and Reed Sheppard.

At 38 years old, Durant is still an elite scorer and has shown no signs of needing his minutes reduced. Also, the return of Fred VanVleet has given Houston a veteran floor general with defensive prowess and solid court vision.

Week two of the NBA season will provide a clearer picture of what to expect from the Rockets, though the small sample size should bring a strong sense of optimism for the franchise.

The Rockets’ next game is scheduled for Monday, October 26, against the Hawks. Although Atlanta had difficulties making a comeback, the final minutes of Saturday’s game suggest that the approaching rematch could be closely contested.