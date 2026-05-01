In the Rockets-Lakers Series, the Winning Team Has Won This Category in Every Game

As the buzzer sounded to end Game 3 and the Houston Rockets walked off the court after suffering one of the worst playoff losses in franchise history, the series seemed to be over almost as soon as it started. The Rockets found themselves down 0-3, and Kevin Durant was dealing with another injury on top of the knee bruise that kept him out of Game 1.

Everybody outside the Rockets locker room fully expected them to already be in offseason mode, if not by Game 4, defintely by Game 5 in Los Angeles. The Rockets had other ideas: not only did they win Game 4, but they went on the road and defeated the Lakers, even with Austin Reaves back in the lineup. The Rockets became only the 16th team in NBA history to force a Game 6 after trailing 0-3.

Friday night at the Toyota Center, the Rockets look to become only the seventh team to force a Game 7. The two teams are separated by only seven total points through five games,with the Rockets holding the advantage after a blowout Game 4 win and a six-point Game 5 win.

Teams struggling with turnovers, especially points off turnovers, have played a big part in the losses so far in this series. Also, late-game execution or lack thereof has decided most of the games as well. There is one statistic, however, that the winning team has been better in for every game won in the series: 3-point percentage.

The Team That Has Shot the Better Percentage From 3-Point Range Has Won Every Game

The Rockets and Lakers are separated by one game in the series and only seven total points. Most of the stats are close through five games, but the team that has won each of the five games has also won the 3-point percentage battle. The Rockets, who were the worst 3-point shooting team in the playoffs through the first three games, have done a 180 since.

The Rockets made 12 3-pointers in their Game 4 win and 14 in their Game 5 win. The Lakers, who won the 3-point battle in the first three games, have only made 12 total shots from downtown since Game 3.

When the Rockets are making 3-pointers, that not only helps them score points, obviously, but also allows them to set up their half-court defense. Of course, the flip side is that when you are not making 3-pointers, you are not only losing the math battle but are more than likely giving up long rebounds, which puts your defense on its heels all game long.

News came out earlier Friday that indeed Kevin Durant will not play in Game 6 which means again other players will have to step up. You don't expect two 3-pointers each from Amen Thompson and Dorian Finney-Smith as they had in Game 5 but each player from Reed Sheppard to Aaron Holiday will have to continue to stretch the floor from 3-point range.

The Rockets have been in the bottom two in 3-point attempts per game all season, so they are not a team to overwhelm you from deep, but if they want to force a historic Game 7 on Sunday, they will need one more game where they are the team that wins the 3-point battle.