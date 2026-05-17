Mock Draft: Rockets Select Underrated Outside Shooter in Second Round

The Houston Rockets faced an outside shooting deficit throughout the season, which proved costly time and time again. Which makes the Rockets' 52-30 finish all the more impressive, especially when factoring in the injuries and new-look roster that the Rockets trotted out.

Today's NBA is largely dependent on winning the game of mathematics. Teams are hoisting outside shots at a higher clip than ever seen before.

Nine teams attempted an average of 40 3-point shots per game. Even non-contending teams like the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls fired off 40 outside shots per night this season.

The Rockets were 28th in 3-point attempts, with 31.5 treys per game, making 11.5 on a nightly basis -- the sixth fewest in the league. From a percentage standpoint, the Rockets made 36.4 percent of their outside shots, which ranked 10th in the league.

However, the team didn't have outside shooting specialists, outside of Reed Sheppard, who led the team with seven attempts per contest.

During the regular season, that is. Things were different in the postseason. Houston averaged 33.1 outside shots per night during their opening round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

During that series, Houston made just 30.2 percent of their outside attempts. Sheppard also made just 29.6 percent from deep in that series, on nine attempts per night throughout the series.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka has made it clear that he wants the team to add outside shooters this offseason. The 2026 NBA Draft could be a golden opportunity for Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone, in that case.

The team has two second-round picks and are projected to select Matt Able in ESPN's recent mock draft, with the 39th pick. Able played for North Carolina State last season and has since transferred to North Carolina.

Last season, Able averaged 8.8 points as a reserve, while shooting 35.5 percent from deep (on 4.1 outside attempts per contest). He also shot 41.6 percent from the field and 79.6 percent from the foul line.

During conference play, Able averaged 9.2 points, 42.1 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from long-range, along with 83.3 percent from the foul line.

Able's outside shooting will certainly translate into the NBA, especially when considering both the volume and proficiency that he posted as a freshman off the second unit. His handle and defense will both need work, but he played the passing lanes quite well and was a bit of a pickpocket, averaging 1.2 steals.

With Houston's other pick in the mock draft, they selected Andrej Stojakovic.