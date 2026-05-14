The Rockets could Address Their Outside Shooting in the Draft

The 2025-26 Houston Rockets were a significantly limited ball club on the offensive end. The team lacked depth, forcing Kevin Durant -- last offseason's prized acquisition -- to take on a myriad of roles.

Durant was tasked with aiding in the playmaking department, although that isn't exactly one of his strengths. Rockets coach Ime Udoka was very open and transparent about utilizing Durant at every position in the lineup.

The Rockets will certainly need to add roster depth this summer, regardless of Fred VanVleet and/or Steven Adams' injury prognosis. Sure, they are both set to return, which will be a major boost for the team, but they're also older players who are much further along in their careers (as is Durant).

The NBA Draft could present the Rockets with a great opportunity to add talent, especially young talent. To be clear, the Rockets don't have a lottery pick in this year's draft, nor do they even have a first-round pick. However, they have two second-round draft selections, which could present a golden opportunity to improve the back end of the roster.

The team could use shooting, as they struggled to hit threes on legitimate volume. In today's era, in which teams get up between 40 and 50 triples each night, the math game is important. In the latest mock draft by Brett Siegel of Clutchpoints, the Rockets address their outside shooting woes with Louisville wing Ryan Conwell.

Seigel explained the pick.

"In four years with four different programs, Ryan Conwell finished his collegiate career at Louisville as a 3-point shooting threat known for his on-ball defensive skills. As he prepares for the NBA Draft, Conwell is being viewed as an above-average combo guard who competes hard on both ends of the court. It is clear that the Houston Rockets need some backcourt help, and an experienced guard like Conwell can provide much-needed depth behind Fred VanVleet when he returns from his ACL injury."

Conwell can certainly shoot from deep. And he can get them up. In his sophomore season with Indiana State, the 6-foot-4 guard made 40.7 percent of his outside shots, on 7.1 attempts (to the tune of 16.6 points).

He then transferred to Xavier, where he fared 41.3 percent from deep on 7.1 attempts (while averaging 16.5 points). As a senior at Louisville, Conwell averaged 18.8 points and 34.5 percent from deep (albeit on 9.6 attempts).

Conwell would be a boost for the Rockets in the outside shooting department.