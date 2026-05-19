Mock Trade: Rockets Address Shooting in Deal with Division Foe

Much has been made about the Houston Rockets’ lack of outside shooting on the roster. It’s been an issue for years, but was an even greater issue this past season.

The Rockets essentially lost the math game every night, due to their inability to get up outside shots on volume. In fact, the Rockets only took 31.5 threes per night, which ranked 28th in the NBA, although they did make 36.4 percent of their attempts – good for 10th.

Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr. and Kevin Durant accounted for 19 of the Rockets’ outside shooting attempts. The Rockets will need to add more long-range shooters this summer.

They’ve even said as much. One mock trade, concocted by Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle gets it done (although it also rids the Rockets of some of their draft capital). Shankar’s deal has the Rockets making a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies for Ty Jerome.

The frame work of the deal is below.

Rockets get: Ty Jerome

Grizzlies get: Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela, two second-round picks, one first round pick

The specific picks being moved in this scenario are below:

Rockets own 2030 first-round pick (top-eight protected)

Grizzlies 2027 second-round pick

Rockets 2028 second-round pick

The Rockets would also receive a trade exception worth $11.1 million.

Shankar explains his rationale behind the deal.

“Ty Jerome of the Memphis Grizzlies makes $9.2 million and makes about the same amount a year later on a player option. He shoots 39 percent from three, gets them the shooting they want, he's 6-foot-5, there's some positional size there. He's an analytic darling.

He gives you some shooting, he gives you some ballhandling, without sacrificing too much on the defensive end.

Based on some conversations that I've had, I think that a lightly protected first-round pick gets it done.”

The 28-year-old Jerome played sparingly this past season, due to injuries, but averaged 19.7 points, 5.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 47.4 percent from the field, 42 percent from deep (on six attempts), 57.2 percent effective shooting, 87.5 percent from the foul line and 61.6 percent true shooting.

He’s a career 38.6 percent outside shooter as well. Jerome has just one more guaranteed year on his contract, which is the 2026-27 season, before his player option in 2027-28. He presents valuable shot creation and playmaking ability off the dribble and has deep range, not to mention an impressive floater.

He's a three-level scorer, who would get significant playing time for the Rockets. This past year, he arguably could’ve started at point guard for the team. Regarding Houston having to surrender their own first-round pick in 2030, Shankar notes that the pick won’t be a premier pick, as the Rockets figure to be a title contender for the next several years.