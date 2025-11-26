Aaron Holiday Is Showing up for the Houston Rockets When They Need It Most

As good as they are right now, the Houston Rockets are not 100% at the moment. Despite the 11-4, they have been missing key rotation players, including their leading scorer, Kevin Durant.

Durant missed last night's 114-92 beatdown on the Phoenix Suns and will miss the Rockets' next game against the Golden State Warriors due to a family matter. What's more is that Houston has been without Fred VanVleet and Dorian Finney-Smith all season long.

VanVleet is not expected to take the floor this year due to an ACL tear, while Finney-Smith is still working his way back from offseason surgery. Not to mention, Tari Eason will miss the next few weeks with an oblique injury.

With so many important players out, Ime Udoka has been forced to look toward some reserves, and one in particular is stepping up in a major way.

Aaron Holiday, the 29-year-old veteran, has been one of three guards stepping up in the absence of VanVleet. While Reed Sheppard and Josh Okogie have played fantastic minutes for Houston, Holiday has been the biggest surprise. He most recently put up a season-high 22 points and two steals off the bench in the win over Phoenix on Monday night.

Holiday is in his third season with the Rockets, but his minutes have been on the decline since his arrival. However, it's clear that Udoka still believes in his abilities, just in small spurts. Last season, the six-foot point guard got some important minutes in the playoffs, and he took advantage with some impressive plays.

Holiday was called upon to play an average of 17.6 minutes over the last five games. In that stretch, he's averaged 12.2 points on 51.3% shooting from the field and 50% from three.

On the other end, Holiday has been a disruptor on the wings. According to databallr, the Rockets post a 102.4 defensive rating and +20.6 net rating when he's on the floor, compared to a 113.5 defensive rating and +10.8 net rating when he's not out there.

To go even deeper, he remains a major positive in medium and high-leverage possessions, with a 99.4 defensive rating and +22 net rating (84 minutes). Sure, it's a small sample size, but there aren't many reasons why he shouldn't be out there with so many players injured.

Holiday has stepped up when Houston asked, and if he can continue to put up solid numbers and remain positive, perhaps the Rockets could expand their rotation when Durant, Eason and Finney-Smith return. As a guard, they'll need all the help they can get with VanVleet done for the season.