Alperen Sengun Went at Nikola Jokic Like It Was EuroBasket All Over Again

The Houston Rockets visited the Denver Nuggets on Monday after several days off. The Rockets last played on Thursday as they came away with a close win over the Los Angeles Clippers. In fact, it was the Rockets' first win by less than four points all season.

The Rockets were looking for revenge against the Nuggets, who beat them in the NBA Cup on November 21st, 112-109. The Rockets got off to a horrible start in that loss, scoring only 12 points in the first quarter and trailing by as many as 13 points as the Nuggets led 25-12.

One of the biggest reasons for the Rockets' struggles in that loss was Alperen Sengun's struggles throughout the game. Sengun always gets up for his matchup with Nikola Jokic, but this time around, he was severely outplayed by the former MVP. Sengun finished with only 14 points as Jokic scored 34.

That was a 180 from the last time the two faced each other during the offseason. Sengun and Jokic faced off in the EuroBasket tournament. Sengun and Türkiye were looking to make a statement in their matchup with the favored Serbia team.

Sengun from the tip was the best player on the court. Sengun constantly took it to Jokic on both ends of the court as he helped his Türkiye team finish with a perfect 5-0 record in group play. Sengun finished with a game-high 28 points, 13 rebounds, and 8 assists in the win. Sengun outplayed his childhood hero as that win catapulted Sengun and Türkiye all the way to the EuroBasket Finals.

Sengun Played Game Number Two of the NBA Season Against Nikola Jokic Like It Was Eurobasket

After that first lackluster game agaisnt the Nuggets you had to know Sengun was going to be agressive from the start of the game. That is exactly what he was as he scored ten points in the first quarter and helped the Rockets get off to an early nine-point lead.

The Rockets, however, relinquished the lead as the Nuggets' second unit outplayed the Rockets' second unit, and when Jokic checked back in the second quarter, he brushed off his slow start to help the Nuggets take a 58-51 lead into the half.

The second half went back and forth as the two heavyweight teams traded punches in the third and fourth quarters. The Rockets made enough plays to keep it close, coming down to the wire, and after Sengun took it to the basket, finishing strong at the rim, the Rockets took a late 117-116 lead. It seemed the Rockets were going to come away with a hard-fought victory, but a controversial call on Amen Thompson on Tim Hardaway Jr. gave the Nuggets the tying free throw.

Sengun and the Rockets fought to keep the game close in overtime and had a chance to tie it with under seven seconds left but a Sengun last second heave bounced off the rim, and the Rockets lost 128-125. Rockets fell to 16-7 on the season before heading to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans Thursday.

Despite the loss, Alperen Sengun was part of history, becoming the first center to record a triple-double in the same game alongside Jokic. Sengun again showed he can compete with any player in the NBA, which is why he will make his second All-Star appearance a couple of months from now.