Amen Thompson Game Winning Tip Shot Continues to His Dominance on the Boards

The Houston Rockets, for the last several seasons, especially since Ime Udoka took over the team, have been known for their top defensive play, but even more for their rebounding dominance.

The Rockets wanted to win the defensive and rebounding battles every night, knowing they would not light up the scoreboard. That's why the Rockets took a chance on Steven Adams before the 2024 trade deadline, even though at the time Adams was out for the season.

That gamble paid off the next season: the healthier Adams became during the 2024-2025 season, the more the Rockets dominated the boards. Adams and Alperen Sengun formed the double big lineup in January of 2024 as the Rockets wanted to play both of their centers together.

That lineup caused havoc throughout the league as teams were not prepared for the physicality both players brought each game. The Rockets would go on to have their best rebounding season in over 50 seasons and win their most games since 2020.

Another reason for their dominance on the boards was Amen Thompson, who used his superior athleticism and high basketball IQ to put himself in the best position to crash the boards, especially on the offensive end.

The Rockets planned to use that advantage again this season, but it was cut short by a season-ending injury to Adams in a game against the Pelicans in New Orleans. That meant other players would have to step up and try to minimize the impact of losing the league's best offensive rebounder.

Amen Thompson Has Been the Best Rebounding Guard All Season

Since coming into the NBA, Thompson has been known for his ability to play above the rim, his speed, and his lockdown defense.

Thompson has also been one of the best rebounders in the league in a short time. Thompson has averaged at least 6.6 rebounds a season and has now averaged 8 rebounds a game over the last two seasons.

Thompson has taken over for Adams in the Rockets' 1-2 punch alongside Alperen Sengun when it comes to leading the team in rebounding. Since Adams injury, Thompson has increased both his offensive rebounding and overall rebounding.

Of qualifying players, he is the only guard in the top 30 in rebounds per game and has been even better on the offensive boards. With his career-high 18 rebounds in the Rockets' win Saturday night, seven of which came on the offensive end. Of course the biggest offensive rebound of the season for Thompson came with 0.1 seconds on the clock and was the game winning tip to give the Rockets the last second win over the Miami Heat.

Amen Thompson SAVES THE DAY WITH THE GAME WINNING TIP. pic.twitter.com/YwtEcScTIU — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) March 22, 2026

Thompson is averaging three offensive rebounds per game this season. That ranks ninth in the NBA, not just for guards but the entire league. That puts him ahead of players like Bam Adebayo, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley. Thompson, of course, isn't your typical guard. He operates a lot around the basket, but at 6'7", that is a major accomplishment.

You can never make up for the loss of a player like Adams, who is the best rebounder of his generation. Adams was averaging almost 5 offensive rebounds a game before his injury, which is an insane number, and you can't replicate that type of dominance.

However, Amen Thompson has continued to prove he can impact the game in multiple ways, including as a dominant rebounder.

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