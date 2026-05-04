Why The Rockets Are Buying Into Their Young Core

The leadership for the Houston Rockets have expressed their belief in their young core in their exit interviews, making it unlikely that they'll make major moves to remove young players or swing for a big trade.

While the most recent postseason exit, feelings around the team may have been as low as they've been since they returned to competing at a high level. Much of their success has been on the shoulders of the young players as they've improved throughout the years.

Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard have all taken steps in their careers, and they'll likely continue to be a big factor for the team in their future plans.

Each of these players have made leaps during their careers, creating the belief in the front office as they look to capitalize on the veterans, like Kevin Durant, Fred VanVleet, and Steven Adams.

VanVleet and Durant are big pieces for the Rockets who will continue playing a major role in Houston's success for the next two seasons. Their talents are complemented well by the creation and defensive capabilities of their young teammates.

However, their young teammates have growth to make for the team to truly make a leap into the upper echelon of NBA teams.

The main limitation for the team is the inability to make shots at a high level and get scoring from the bench.

Things may become easier once Sheppard and Eason can return to their place on the bench, as well as the potential return of Steven Adams next season. Reserve production was a main difficulty that led to Houston's early exit this season.

The production of the starters may improve with better spacing provided VanVleet and any improvement from Smith Jr. after his standout performance in the playoffs.

The Rockets believe that enhanced play is on the way for all of their young players. Smith Jr. showed a different level of confidence in the playoffs, hitting shots at a high rate and guarding at a decent level. Thompson has room to improve his handle with a minor chance to improve his mid-range shooting ability next season.

Şengün must improve his efficiency in the paint, as it seems he won't be able to become a legitimate threat from three-point range on a consistent basis. His confidence is increasing, but he should also be able to play at a much higher level in the pick-and-roll with VanVleet's ability to prevent turnovers.

The Rockets have fair reason to believe in their young players, but these players must cash in on the promise they've showed in their young careers to justify Houston's belief.