Amen Thompson Improved Free Throw Shooting is a Welcomed Sight for the Rockets

When the Houston Rockets drafted Amen Thompson in the 2023 NBA draft with the fourth overall pick, they knew they were getting one of the most athletic and dynamic players in the draft. Amen and his brother Ausar both played for City Reapers in the Overtime Elite league.

Amen would go on to help the Reapers win the league championship in April 2023 and immediately declared for the 2023 draft. Thompson's career started slowly as he dealt with injuries in the first few months of the season. However, once he got past those injuries, he began to show precisely why the Rockets were so high on him in the draft.

It was Thompson's second season when he started to show everyone why he was a top-five pick. After Jabari Smith suffered a hand injury during a practice in January, the Rockets moved Thompson into the starting lineup at the power forward position. That move unlocked Thompson's game, as he thrived playing around the basket and on the defensive end, becoming the Rockets' number one defender night in and night out.

Thompson's defense was so good that he made the All-NBA First Team, making him the first Rocket to be selected for that team since Patrick Beverly. Thompson would finish the season averaging 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds, both improvements on his rookie season. One area, however, where Thompson struggled was the free-throw line.

As Thompson's reputation grew around the league, and as he played around the basket, more teams began to foul him rather than give up an easy basket at the rim. That led to Thompson taking a free throw more per game in his second season, and he finished shooting below average (.684) from the free-throw line for the second straight season. Thompson knew he would have to improve as teams began playing him more physically as his career progressed.

Amen Thompson Is Shooting a Career High From the Foul Line

After Fred VanVleet's injury this offseason, Thompson knew he would be taking on a bigger role. Thompson, along with Reed Sheppard, would have to take on the role of point guard to make up for VanVleet's absence. Along with that extra responsibility, Thompson would need to improve his overall offensive game.

Even though Thompson is still struggling from 3-point range, as his percentage has dropped from the previous season, he is shooting a career high from the free throw line and also shooting the most per game of his young career. Thompson is shooting .797 from the foul line on four attempts a game.

Shooting 80 percent a game from the line not only helps the Rockets especially in close games it helps Thompson be more aggressive as the fear of missing free throws isn't as much of a concern as in previous seasons.

The Rockets as a whole are shooting a much better percentage this season, after finishing last in free-throw shooting in 2024-25. If Thompson can continue to improve from the free line, it will add to an already impressive third season in the NBA.