Ball Movement, Steph Curry are Things to Watch in Rockets vs. Warriors

The Houston Rockets last lost to the Golden State Warriors on March 5, 115-113 in overtime. Without Stephen Curry, the Warriors pulled off an impressive win on the Rockets' home court. It was during a period in which Houston was struggling, as the team went 6-8 from Feb. 28 to March 25.

Now, the Rockets have found a rhythm, having won all of their previous five games. Meanwhile, the Warriors have struggled mightily without Curry, posting a 7-15 record since the All-Star break. The two-time MVP is set to return from a knee injury tonight, but at what cost? Golden State is locked into the Play-In Tournament at 36-41.

Nevertheless, this should be an interesting national TV game with Curry's return. Here are two things to look out for as the Rockets look to take the season series:

Ball Movement

The Warriors' defense has been more of a bright spot this season amid injuries to their stars. It's been rare to see them at full strength, but Curry's return should improve the offense. Something to watch is how they move the ball.

Over the last two weeks, Golden State is tied for 10th in the NBA in assists per game, as well as 12th in three-pointers made. Houston has been even better amid this five-game winning streak, ranking seventh in assists per game and 13th in threes made per game.

Something to watch will be how each team moves the ball. The Rockets have relied on pure shot-making, particularly from Kevin Durant in late games, but they're starting to figure out how to create open looks for supplementary players as opponents throw double teams at the 37-year-old.

Meanwhile, the Warriors should play at a quicker pace with Curry on the floor. They'll go back to the offense that opponents loathe: off-ball screens and quick passes to free up the greatest shooter of all time.

How Will the Rockets Handle Stephen Curry's Minutes?

Curry may not play as much as he would have had he returned earlier, but when he's out there, he will be Houston's top priority. The Rockets can throw a variety of defenders at the 38-year-old, including Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, Josh Okogie and Tari Eason.

Sheppard and Okogie could be out there to chase Curry as quicker options, but Thompson and Eason provide great length and athleticism to suffocate him on the perimeter.

Kristaps Porzingis is back, which means Curry and Draymond Green will have some against the Rockets, but it's clear that stopping Golden State's sniper will make life so much easier for Houston. The Rockets will need to make this a defensive battle rather than a high-scoring contest.