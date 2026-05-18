How Long Can The Rockets Compete With This Core?

When the Houston Rockets acquired Kevin Durant last offseason, they made a slight push to compete in the next few years before he called it a career. Houston won over 50 games for the second season in a row, but the Rockets never felt like they matched up well against any of the teams that finished ahead of them in the standings.

Despite that, the Rockets are committing to this core to compete now during Durant's twilight years, and for later after the veterans move on.

The young core of Amen Thompson, Alperen Şengün, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, and Tari Eason has received a public cosign from General Manager Rafael Stone. The Rockets seem committed to keeping as many of these core players together, beyond what they can accomplish now with Durant and Fred VanVleet.

The Rockets can only afford that level of committment if each of these players takes a big step moving forward.

Şengün must find a way to stay effective, no matter what the defensive coverages look like. Decisive moves, higher aggression, and a bigger emphasis on offensive rebounding could help Şengün get easier opportunities at the rim. His hook shots over larger players seem like an unsustainable way to get his own offense, and his mid-range shot hasn't fallen at a consistent enough rate to become a true weapon.

The latter point is true for Thompson, as he hasn't found a way to get to the paint consistently, and he doesn't have a mid-range or floater strong enough to make defenses pay. His improvement depends on his ability to get into the paint at will, and an improved handle will go a long way to helping him accomplish another level.

Smith Jr., Eason, and Sheppard will be called upon to make more shots during the regular season. The return of VanVleet should create more of a free-flowing offense for each of these young players, but the Rockets can't beat any top team without much better shooting moving forward.

With the current roster, it seems difficult to imagine reaching the same level as the teams currently featured in the Western Conference Finals. The Rockets don't have the same level of lead superstar, and they don't have the same level of shooting from the others to create highly impactful offense.

Moving forward, those teams may look different, and the Rockets may be able to find improvement from their young players as they continue to grow. Their ability to compete will depend on their young players' growth in both the short and long term.