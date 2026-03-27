Bill Simmons Blasts Houston Rockets After Collapse vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Panic regarding the Houston Rockets has reached its peak after a 110-108 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their inconsistencies have been on full display since the All-Star break with a 10-9 record, but Wednesday's defeat was of historic proportions.

After forcing overtime, Houston went on a 13-0 run with three minutes to go. From there, Minnesota went on a 15-0 run of its own to seal the largest overtime comeback in the play-by-play era. But the attention wasn't on the Timberwolves' resiliency, rather the Rockets' collapse.

Former ESPN NBA analyst and CEO of The Ringer, Bill Simmons, went on his podcast after the loss to put Houston on full blast. He preached what many fans have witnessed all season, noting the lack of chemistry evident after Alperen Şengün's game-saving block in regulation.

“Something’s really wrong with the Rockets.”@BillSimmons on why the vibes in Houston are awful. pic.twitter.com/u4YjvSJdoJ — The Ringer (@ringer) March 26, 2026

"The body language doctor is horrified," Simmons said. "This is bad. First of all, it's the most disconnected of all the playoff teams..."

"That team is just so not on the same page. I don't like the vibes. Something's really wrong with the Rockets."

Simmons then went on to criticize head coach Ime Udoka. In his third season with Houston, after garnering positive attention for helping develop the youth, it seems fans have turned against him an inability to take advantage of a roster featuring Kevin Durant and a talented core.

"Ime, I think this has been one of the worst coaching jobs of the year," Simmons said. "I don't see any adjustments late. The vibes are awful. I don't think he really likes the team that much.

"And if you want to go full conspiracy on it, they have not looked the same since the All-Star break and all the KD burner stuff. They've not looked the same, and they don't look connected at all."

The Rockets are currently 43-29, but their loss to the Timberwolves entrenched them deeper into the Western Conference's sixth seed. They desperately need to go on a run to close out the regular season, not just to have a shot at home-court advantage in the playoffs but to avoid the Play-In Tournament as well.

Houston will close out its road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans this weekend before returning to the Toyota Center for a three-game home stand. The Rockets are two games out of the fourth seed but just 3.5 games ahead of the seventh seed.